Indiana’s Republican governor leads latest US delegation to Taiwan

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, leading the latest U.S. delegation to the self-governing island amid heightened tensions with China following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit earlier this month.

Holcomb’s office said the delegation, which includes state and Purdue University officials, would meet with Taiwanese officials during a two-day trip to strengthen economic and academic ties. The group will then travel to Seoul, South Korea, for two days.

“I couldn’t be more energized to spend this week building new relationships, reinforcing long time ones and strengthening key sector partnerships with Taiwan and South Korea,” Holcomb said in a statement.

“This week marks my second trip to South Korea as governor, and I am also proud to be the first U.S. governor to visit Taiwan since before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued. “I’m committed to building an economy of the future with these global partners who are helping propel Indiana forward by creating tomorrow’s businesses, today.”

The trip comes after Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek in June announced a partnership with Purdue University to create a new semiconductor design center.

“The unprecedented economic progress Indiana has secured this year doesn’t happen without like-minded partners here and around the world,” Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers said in a statement. “A shared commitment to innovation and collaboration is key to continuing our success, and I’m thrilled to spend the week strengthening that collaboration with our friends in Taiwan and South Korea.”

The U.S. semiconductor industry has been a recent focus for lawmakers. President Biden signed a bill earlier this month that will invest billions to incentivize domestic semiconductor production to make the U.S. more competitive with China and address supply chain challenges.

Holcomb’s trip is the latest U.S. delegation to visit Taiwan in recent weeks. A five-member delegation of lawmakers visited the island earlier this month, just days after Pelosi became the highest-ranking U.S. official to land on Taiwan in 25 years.

Pelosi’s visit greatly angered Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of its territory and wants to reunify the mainland with the self-governing, democratic island.

Under the longstanding “One China” policy, the United States acknowledges Beijing’s claim to the island while it also vows to honor the Taiwan Relations Act, which commits the U.S. to providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

China responded to Pelosi’s visit by conducting military drills for multiple days near the island after she left Taiwan. China also launched additional drills following the subsequent visit by lawmakers.