Where to Watch and Stream The Aristocrats Free Online

Cast: Jason Alexander Chris Albrecht Hank Azaria Shelley Berman Steven Gary Banks. One hundred superstar comedians tell the same very, VERY dirty, filthy joke--one shared privately by comics since Vaudeville. Is The Aristocrats on Netflix?. Unfortunately, The Aristocrats is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what...
Where to Watch and Stream Peace, Love & Misunderstanding Free Online

Cast: Catherine Keener Elizabeth Olsen Nat Wolff Jane Fonda Jeffrey Dean Morgan. A conservative lawyer named Diane takes her two teenage children Jake and Zoe to meet their estranged, hippie grandmother in Woodstock after her husband asks for a divorce. Is Peace, Love & Misunderstanding on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently...
HBO Max Reveals ‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Release Date, with Original Cast

‘Tis the season for a Christmas reboot. HBO Max has announced that four new holiday movies, including a sequel to the beloved 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story, will hit the streamer this November. Better yet, several cast members from the original movie will reprise their roles in this rendition. Directed by Clay Katis and written by Nick Schenk, A Christmas Story Christmas will bring back Peter Billingsley, now 51, as an all-grown-up Ralphie Parker. Several other co-stars from the ’80s flick such as Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), and R.D. Robb (Schwartz) will star alongside Billingsley, per...
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Where to Watch and Stream The Haunted World of El Superbeasto Free Online

Cast: Rosario Dawson Karen Strassman Sheri Moon Zombie Paul Giamatti Cassandra Peterson. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.
She-Hulk Episode 2 Just Dropped Massive Wolverine Confirmation

Warning: if you haven't seen Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this article contains major SPOILERS so read at your own risk. Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just premiered its second episode and while it wasn't as action-packed as the debut entry to the series, it still delivered massive easter eggs that could potentially shape up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 30-minute episode is making fans lose their minds following a blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene that pretty much confirms the existence of an anticipated hero in Earth-616.
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Shows All For One's Real Face

The events of the latest chapter have massive ramifications for My Hero Academia going forward. Among these is the reveal of All For One’s real face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Spoiler Alert: There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 in this article. Near the...
