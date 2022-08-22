Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
The Coolest Cars We Saw at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
While the ultra-wealthy are mingling on the manicured green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links for the Concours d'Elegance that wraps up Monterey Car Week, sipping champagne and admiring gleaming prewar beauties, another huge car show is happening 2500 miles away with an entirely different vibe. The Woodward Dream Cruise sees thousands of enthusiasts descend on one of Detroit's main strips, Woodward Avenue, to show off their rides. Spectators set up lawn chairs to watch the parade roll past, sipping beers and chowing down on barbecue as the drivers rev their engines and occasionally engage in burnouts when they think the cops stationed along the boulevard aren't looking. A diverse array of vehicles shows up, from classic muscle cars to modern exotics and modified trucks, and everything in between. Here's a selection of some of the coolest vehicles we spotted at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance
From horse-racing to high-end pop-ups
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing
Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
ClickOnDetroit.com
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit
Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
RELATED PEOPLE
The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville
The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area
More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown after a sinkhole opened on Griswold Street.
lostinmichigan.net
The Old Engine 4 Firehouse
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I had already taken pics of the oldest church in Michigan (Ste Anne De Detroit, you can see my pic HERE) on a previous trip to Detroit and did not plan on taking more but when I was in the neighborhood I saw the twin steeples of the church looking out over the trees and the houses and decided since I was near there why not get a few more pics. I headed over there from a different direction than last time, and that is when I saw the old firehouse sitting near the church, as if the the tall steeples were watching over it, and protecting it all these years. The numbers 1897 displayed between the doors gave away the year it was built but I found out the DFD stopped using the old firehouse in 1976. It’s still standing with it’s magnificent brickwork like you will never see on a new building. Looking at it, I can only imagine the firefighters going from a horse drawn apparatus, to an early primitive motorized fire truck, and then on to a post WWII truck with the fireman riding on the back, but the station was passed by in the 70’s before it could get a new modern fire truck.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 22, 2022: Ford is cutting 3,000 jobs, mostly in Michigan
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Ford Motor Company announced Monday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs – most in Michigan. The company says the move is to lower costs. It says 2,000 salaried employees and 1,000 contractors will be let go in the U.S, Canada and India. Ford says the job cuts do not affect its plan to create more than 3,000 union jobs producing electric Ford pickup trucks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than six acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is...
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy
Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: A celebration of tradition and new
With an eye toward the future, droves of classic car enthusiasts of all ages flocked to Woodward Avenue on Saturday for the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise, billed as the world's largest single-day auto event. Held annually on the third Saturday of August, the multicity festival stretched from Ferndale to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Michigan Mid-Century Modern Dream Home on Market for $899K
Love mid-century modern? You might want to sit down... According to the listing, this home for sale in Farmington, Mich. is "quite simply the epitome of Mid-Century perfection." But we don't have to take their word for it - take a tour in the gallery below!. Arthur Beckwith House for...
deadlinedetroit.com
Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman
Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
Comments / 0