Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. "We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us," Bishop...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season

LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern vs MVSU football game to air on ESPN+

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The November 12 matchup between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State will now be airing on EPSN+. The start time of the game is also being moved up to 2 p.m. The Jaguars are set to play five home games on Pete Richardson Field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Better Know a Freshman: Fitzgerald West

Lafayette Christian Academy has become a pipeline for LSU and I have no problem with it. Acadiana has produced some legends, including my all time favorite Tiger, Kevin Faulk. His cousin and current LCA Head Coach Treverance Faulk is shipping another recruit across the Atchafalaya Basin to Baton Rouge. This time it is a Rougaroux for the offensive side of the ball, Fitzgerald West.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm overnight Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened. According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday. The university did not release anymore information about the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

Monday, August 22nd: Dr. Brooks Ellwood, Senator Cleo Fields, Dorothy Kendrick, Susan Hymel

LSU Emeritus Professor Dr. Brooks Ellwood talks his latest research regarding LSU's Indian Mounds. Attorney and member of the Louisiana State Senate Cleo Fields discusses several political topics including congressional redistricting, the upcoming election, and the abortion ban. LBP's Dorothy Kendrick is joined by researcher Susan Hymel to talk Kendrick's latest work "Angela Gregory: A Legend Chiseled in Stone" which is to premier tonight a 7 p.m. on LPB.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. "This is a big deal for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Waffle House buys property near LSU campus

An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company's website, Waffle House...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here's how they got there.

In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital's trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn't even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization's top status.
BATON ROUGE, LA

