LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO