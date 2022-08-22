Read full article on original website
5-Star LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Signs NIL Deal With Local Restaurant
Sampson Jr. continues to make the most of his NIL opportunities, being strategic with decisions
The Latest On 5-Star Phenom, and LSU Target, Nyckoles Harbor
Harbor is set to take an official visit to Baton Rouge this fall, Tigers putting foot on gas for top 2023 athlete
LSUSports.net
Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach
BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us,” Bishop...
3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season
LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Makes Confession About ‘Tiger Stadium’ [VIDEO]
During a recent interview, LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly reminded everyone that he has yet to ever coach a team in LSU's Tiger Stadium. Sure, he's coached against LSU, but he has never been on the sideline at "Tiger Stadium". Well, soon he will experience what it is like to...
brproud.com
Southern vs MVSU football game to air on ESPN+
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The November 12 matchup between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State will now be airing on EPSN+. The start time of the game is also being moved up to 2 p.m. The Jaguars are set to play five home games on Pete Richardson Field...
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Comments On The QB Competition And Timeline For A Decision
LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Tuesday and was asked about the quarterback competition ahead of the season opener in two weeks. Kelly said they are not quite ready to name a starter, but they are closing in on a decision and suggested they will be naming QB1 in a few days.
andthevalleyshook.com
Better Know a Freshman: Fitzgerald West
Lafayette Christian Academy has become a pipeline for LSU and I have no problem with it. Acadiana has produced some legends, including my all time favorite Tiger, Kevin Faulk. His cousin and current LCA Head Coach Treverance Faulk is shipping another recruit across the Atchafalaya Basin to Baton Rouge. This time it is a Rougaroux for the offensive side of the ball, Fitzgerald West.
KSLA
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century. The current mascot is Mike VII. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
wbrz.com
Kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm overnight Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened. According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday. The university did not release anymore information about the...
STUDY: Carbon dating shows LSU mounds oldest structures in North America
The two large, grassy mounds that are about 20 feet tall, on LSU’s campus, are among the more than 800 man-made, hill-like mounds in Louisiana, built by ancient indigenous people.
wrkf.org
Monday, August 22nd: Dr. Brooks Ellwood, Senator Cleo Fields, Dorothy Kendrick, Susan Hymel
LSU Emeritus Professor Dr. Brooks Ellwood talks his latest research regarding LSU's Indian Mounds. Attorney and member of the Louisiana State Senate Cleo Fields discusses several political topics including congressional redistricting, the upcoming election, and the abortion ban. LBP's Dorothy Kendrick is joined by researcher Susan Hymel to talk Kendrick's latest work "Angela Gregory: A Legend Chiseled in Stone" which is to premier tonight a 7 p.m. on LPB.
LSU Reveille
LSU student kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, LSUPD says
An LSU student was kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, according to LSU Police. LSU sent an emergency text and email to students notifying them of the incident Wednesday. The investigation is still active and the university is asking people to contact LSU Police with information regarding the incident.
LSU Reveille
Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations following suspicious activity
LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution when she visited the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with...
brproud.com
Standout SU Lab student plays key role in community while staying on top of schoolwork
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Eighth grader, Bryson Addison keeps a busy schedule and shows no signs of slowing down. “I’m involved with my church, I do a lot of fundraising with the dance marathon at the hospital. I was the 2022 CMN Champion. I went to all the Walmarts, Sams, and high schools. I’m also president of my junior beta club,” Addison said.
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake Health picks Oklahoma hospital official as next president
A longtime Oklahoma hospital official has been chosen to serve as president of Our Lady of the Lake Health and lead the Baton Rouge market for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. Charles L. "Chuck" Spicer Jr., who has served as president and CEO of OU Health in...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Late night crash on LSU campus at W. Lakeshore Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a late night crash occurred on LSU campus at West Lakeshore Drive near S. Campus Drive and S. Greek Row Lot Sunday (August 21). The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use...
225batonrouge.com
Waffle House buys property near LSU campus
An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
