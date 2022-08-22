Read full article on original website
DFD Participates in Fill a Boot Campaign
DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department hit the streets to collect donations for the Fill a Boot campaign. Fill the Boot is a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Every year since 1954, fire departments across the nation have taken the time to hold boots on street corners in support of the cause. Dollars raised go toward finding effective treatments and therapies for those with the neuromuscular disease.
City by City: Chisholm, Superior, Duluth
CHISHOLM, MN -- The Kiwanis $15k Raffle is just around the corner and the stakes are high. Winners have the chance to take home some big prizes. On Sept. 7, Valentini’s Supper Club on Lake Street will announce the winners of the raffle. Tickets are $100 each and are...
Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance Talks ‘Light Duluth Teal Gala’ Sept. 24
DULUTH, Minn. – Kristine Greer, board chair of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the northland next month, as September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Several Duluth landmarks will light up in teal Sept. 23 and 24, including the DECC, Radisson...
Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Beginning in April there will be “Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces” across Duluth. It’s somewhere those experiencing homelessness will be able to set up a tent or park a vehicle for a temporary stay. “We just don’t have enough capacity within Duluth...
Great Outdoors: Slackline Gathering
DULUTH, Minn. – Every Tuesday evening during the summer, Duluth slackline gatherings are held at Leif Erickson Park. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us to there.
DECC Holds Job Fair to Recruit More Staff
DULUTH, Minn. — As the DECC gears up for concerts, conventions, and hockey season, they’re looking to add more staff to the team. Dozens of part-time positions are available at the DECC; anything from ice maintenance to concession stand workers. The DECC held a job fair on Wednesday...
Bulldog Welcome Week Comes Back For Another Year
DULUTH, Minn.– It’s the first day of freshman welcome week over at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and students started the festivities by moving back to campus. After parents and students rush to drop their things off at their new dorms, they were able to make their way to UMD’s Kirby Student Center for their annual Bulldog Bash. An event that incoming freshman say helps them branch out to make new connections, and simply gets them comfortable before classes begin.
‘Light Duluth Teal’ Sept. 24 For Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the northland next month, as September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Several Duluth landmarks will light up in teal Sept. 23 and 24, including the DECC, Radisson Hotel, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion...
Budget-Friendly School Shopping Option for Children
DULUTH, Minn. — Back-to-school expenses can add up fast. If you’re buying on a budget this year, a Duluth shop can help fill the little ones’ closet with discounted items. Once Upon a Child has been a sustainable shopping option in Duluth for the last five years,...
Spirit Halloween Opens Second Pop-Up Location in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn.–Spirit Halloween is getting ready for spooky season. It just opened a second location in the Miller Hill shopping district. Owners took advantage of the former Bed Bath and Beyond site and filled it with all things Halloween. To some, August may seem a bit soon for skeletons...
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Coffee Conversation: ‘Life Parade’ Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Band members from Life Parade performed live in studio Wednesday. Check out three songs in the videos above and below, and check them out on Facebook.
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
Officers Chat With College Students About Drinking Laws And More
DULUTH, Minn. — As students of the University of Minnesota Duluth move-in to town, Officers of the Duluth and UMD Police Departments decided to give a visit to the new arrivals. They visited 114 student rental homes, letting residents know the laws and policies in-place for the school year.
Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details
The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
Lake Superior Zoo Announces Birth Of Critically Endangered Primate Baby
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth announced the birth of one of the world’s most endangered primates. Mira and Deno, cotton-top tamarins are the parents of the baby. “Being a part of the Species Survival Plan Program is a crucial piece of accomplishing our mission...
Coffee Conversation: Christopher David Hanson Band
DULUTH, Minn. – Singer and songwriter Christopher David Hanson stopped by the morning show Monday to play some of his original pieces. Morning anchor Dan Hanger gave him a few live hits throughout the two-hour morning show because Hanson drove two hours to play for us! Enjoy. Song 2:
Four Duluth Entities to Renovate a Long-Troubled Property
DULUTH, Minn. — Four Duluth entities are teaming up to renovate a long-troubled property, the Brownstone Apartment Building on East 4th Street. The vacant and blighted building has been a part of Duluth for the last 130 years. It caught the eye of local groups, who have a shared...
Coffee Conversation: ‘Josh White Music’ Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth artist Josh Smith was live in studio Tuesday morning to play some great tunes on his guitar. Check out the songs in the videos above and below. And check out Josh on Facebook to catch his next gig!. Song 2:
Superior Middle School Enforces New Phone Policy
SUPERIOR, WI. — Superior Middle School is enforcing a “no phone, no backpack” policy this school year. During the school day, students grades K-8th must keep their phones and backpacks in their lockers. Superintendent Amy Starzecki says teachers have tried regulating phone use in the classroom, but...
