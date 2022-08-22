ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Still no starting quarterback decision from Jimbo Fisher

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher is not in a big hurry to make public who the Aggies starting quarterback will be. At his media availability on Wednesday afternoon, he said he had not decided on a starter. Jimbo said the biggest deciding factor is consistency. He also said he...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Freshman gather at Kyle Field for 2026 class picture

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Class of 2026 packed into Kyle Field for a picture Tuesday night. Thousands of young students attended the event which was a part of Howdy Week. The group dressed in maroon and lined up for the photo across the football field. The group is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Johnson Tabbed as AP Preseason All-American

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team Monday morning. Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

The Special Olympics Fall Classic in Bryan-College Station needs volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Special Olympics are returning to Bryan-College Station for the Fall Classic, and they’re looking for volunteers. Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James has been involved with the Special Olympics for years, even being selected to represent Texas in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympic USA games. He joined First News at Four to share how the community can help out with this year’s Statewide Fall Classic.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Montgomery sweeps Bryan 25-16, 25-21, 28-26

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings dropped a 3 set decision to Montgomery Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-16, 25-21, 28-26. The Lady Bears got 13 kills from Abby Meador. Bryan will return to tournament action as they head to George Ranch High School for the LCISD Tournament.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bennett excited to return home with Havemeyer Trophy in hand

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer and Madisonville native Sam Bennett became the first Aggie to win the men’s United States Amateur Golf Championship after taking down Ben Carr in Sunday’s match play finals at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. Monday afternoon KBTX Sport’s Tyler...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Quarterback Club donates $40,000 to Kidz1stFund

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening. The organization also made a $40,000 donation for the Kidz1stFund. The head coach gave a run down of how camp was going and joked about not having named a starting quarterback just yet. The Kidz1stFun was...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

New drought monitor released this morning. The Brazos Valley still under drought conditions.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DROUGHT MONITOR RELEASE UPDATE: The new drought monitor was released this morning by the Office of the Texas State Climatologist. The Brazos Valley is still under mostly “severe drought” (Level 2 of 4) conditions. Even though we saw widespread rain, this monitor illustrates the severity of the drought the State of Texas is currently experiencing. Portions of Austin, Washington, and Brazos counties are still classified under “exceptional drought” (Level 4 of 4).
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next. Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined...
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

Unbound Now BCS hosting ‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, Unbound Now Bryan-College Station, is hosting a fun event for the whole family that benefits a good cause. The funds raised will be used to combat human trafficking in the community. Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound, joined First News at Four to discuss...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

As Texas A&M classes start, expert provides advice on how to navigate traffic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the start of classes at Texas A&M, meaning traffic will be more hectic over the next few days. Tim Lomax with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute said drivers can expect to see the most traffic around campus. This includes FM 2818, Wellborn Road and the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Economic Outlook Briefing luncheon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station got a look at how they measure up economically with the rest of the state of Texas at the BCS Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic outlook briefing luncheon Wednesday afternoon. Many of the area’s leaders were in attendance including Congressmen Pete Sessions and Michael McCall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Students tour Sterling C. Evans Library as part of Howdy Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University students participated in their third day of Howdy Week by taking a tour of Sterling C. Evans Library Monday morning. During the library’s open house students had the opportunity to receive free t-shirts, participate in a scavenger hunt and get a photo with a giant stuffed Reveille. Students journeyed inside the building and stopped at various stations listed on their checklist where they received stickers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
107 JAMZ

More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted

More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
LOUISIANA STATE

