KBTX.com
Still no starting quarterback decision from Jimbo Fisher
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher is not in a big hurry to make public who the Aggies starting quarterback will be. At his media availability on Wednesday afternoon, he said he had not decided on a starter. Jimbo said the biggest deciding factor is consistency. He also said he...
KBTX.com
College Station’s Marquise Collins announces season ending injury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -- The College Station Cougars will open up the 2022 season on Saturday night against Lucas Lovejoy but will do it without leading running back Marquise Collins in the backfield. The Class 5A Offensive Player of The Year announced on his twitter account that he has...
KBTX.com
Freshman gather at Kyle Field for 2026 class picture
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Class of 2026 packed into Kyle Field for a picture Tuesday night. Thousands of young students attended the event which was a part of Howdy Week. The group dressed in maroon and lined up for the photo across the football field. The group is...
KBTX.com
Johnson Tabbed as AP Preseason All-American
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team Monday morning. Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.
KBTX.com
Bearkats coming together with season opener against A&M 11 days away
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Sam Houston and Texas A&M are gearing up to play each other in the football season opener on September 3rd. Bearkats’ Head Coach KC Keeler says Sam Houston graduated one of the greatest teams in F-C-S football. They won a national championship during the...
KBTX.com
The Special Olympics Fall Classic in Bryan-College Station needs volunteers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Special Olympics are returning to Bryan-College Station for the Fall Classic, and they’re looking for volunteers. Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James has been involved with the Special Olympics for years, even being selected to represent Texas in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympic USA games. He joined First News at Four to share how the community can help out with this year’s Statewide Fall Classic.
KBTX.com
Montgomery sweeps Bryan 25-16, 25-21, 28-26
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings dropped a 3 set decision to Montgomery Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-16, 25-21, 28-26. The Lady Bears got 13 kills from Abby Meador. Bryan will return to tournament action as they head to George Ranch High School for the LCISD Tournament.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Class of 2026 cadets finish freshman orientation week at A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station residents may have noticed their barber shops were a little busier than usual with some new Aggies taking the first steps toward becoming cadets. The Class 0f 2026 finished out Freshman Orientation Week by taking the Cadet Oath and conducting their first pass...
KBTX.com
Bennett excited to return home with Havemeyer Trophy in hand
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer and Madisonville native Sam Bennett became the first Aggie to win the men’s United States Amateur Golf Championship after taking down Ben Carr in Sunday’s match play finals at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. Monday afternoon KBTX Sport’s Tyler...
KBTX.com
Aggie Quarterback Club donates $40,000 to Kidz1stFund
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening. The organization also made a $40,000 donation for the Kidz1stFund. The head coach gave a run down of how camp was going and joked about not having named a starting quarterback just yet. The Kidz1stFun was...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commander visits KBTX to talk about upcoming school year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets is a growing organization with a new leader and a new commander. In July, the university named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets. This year, thirteen students representing four states...
KBTX.com
New drought monitor released this morning. The Brazos Valley still under drought conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DROUGHT MONITOR RELEASE UPDATE: The new drought monitor was released this morning by the Office of the Texas State Climatologist. The Brazos Valley is still under mostly “severe drought” (Level 2 of 4) conditions. Even though we saw widespread rain, this monitor illustrates the severity of the drought the State of Texas is currently experiencing. Portions of Austin, Washington, and Brazos counties are still classified under “exceptional drought” (Level 4 of 4).
KBTX.com
As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next. Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined...
KBTX.com
Unbound Now BCS hosting ‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, Unbound Now Bryan-College Station, is hosting a fun event for the whole family that benefits a good cause. The funds raised will be used to combat human trafficking in the community. Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound, joined First News at Four to discuss...
KBTX.com
As Texas A&M classes start, expert provides advice on how to navigate traffic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the start of classes at Texas A&M, meaning traffic will be more hectic over the next few days. Tim Lomax with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute said drivers can expect to see the most traffic around campus. This includes FM 2818, Wellborn Road and the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn.
KBTX.com
BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Economic Outlook Briefing luncheon
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station got a look at how they measure up economically with the rest of the state of Texas at the BCS Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic outlook briefing luncheon Wednesday afternoon. Many of the area’s leaders were in attendance including Congressmen Pete Sessions and Michael McCall.
KBTX.com
Students tour Sterling C. Evans Library as part of Howdy Week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University students participated in their third day of Howdy Week by taking a tour of Sterling C. Evans Library Monday morning. During the library’s open house students had the opportunity to receive free t-shirts, participate in a scavenger hunt and get a photo with a giant stuffed Reveille. Students journeyed inside the building and stopped at various stations listed on their checklist where they received stickers.
