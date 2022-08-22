Read full article on original website
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members
There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
Dramatic increase in deadly US heat waves now likely inevitable, but experts say there's still hope
Even if the global temperature goals of the Paris Agreement are met, study authors warn that heat waves are destined to become more prevalent.
U.S. privately responds to Iran on possible return to nuclear deal
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The State Department said it has responded to the European Union's proposed text that could help bring the United States and Iran back into the Obama-era deal that limits the Persian Gulf nation's nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanction relief. The United States has reviewed Iran's...
