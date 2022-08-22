ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

'Good riddance' | Crosstown Concourse celebrates the end of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse held a celebration in honor of the end of summer on Saturday. Children played with different water toys and lots of bubbles. The splashdown event also included a water slide, sprinklers, spin-art machines and a D.J. President of Crosstown Concourse Todd Richardson said the...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Freedom Awards set for Fred Smith, Pulitzer winners

With a welcome return to the fanfare and flourish of pre-pandemic years, National Civil Rights Museum principals announced the three stellar personalities to be honored at the 2022 Freedom Awards on Oct. 20. Taking this year’s honors are Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Warmth of Other Suns,” Isabel Wilkerson, Pulitzer...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Joris Ray resigns!

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Supt. Dr. Joris Ray, who was under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies, resigned Tuesday under an agreement with the school board that formally ends the inquiry. At a special meeting Tuesday, the nine-member board approved an agreement that would give...
MEMPHIS, TN
24hip-hop.com

TTK Tenboi: An Emerging Hip Hop Star Out Of Memphis

TTK Tenboi, an artist out of Memphis, Tennessee, is known for his energetic, passionate performances and has quickly become a rising star in the Florida music scene. He is well known in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, and Missouri—and he’s also growing a fan base internationally. His most recent...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Why is Dr. Joris Ray leaving Memphis-Shelby County Schools with $480K?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is investigating the severance agreement between the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board and now former superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. In accepting his resignation, the school board and their attorney cited section 14 of Ray’s employment contract. It deals with how either side can end that contract and what Ray is owed or not owed depending on how the separation happens.
MEMPHIS, TN
Ann Peebles
Al Green
Booker T. Jones
tri-statedefender.com

Meet the CME Church’s new first district presiding bishop

Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas Sr. comes to Memphis and the CME Church’s First Episcopal District at a pivotal time in politics and in history. “I have come here knowing who Memphis is and what Memphis means,” said Thomas. “I come from a family of social activism. My mother was Ms. Minnie Thomas Brown. She had us in mass meetings and marches down there in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Oh, I know what coming to Memphis means.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Joris Ray may be getting paid to find his replacement

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– When the Memphis Shelby County School Board voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Joris Ray, it seemed to be severing ties with the school system leader. But a closer look reveals otherwise. In a copy of the Agreement released by the School Board, under the terms of Ray’s resignation, it said Joris Ray will assist the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

OK, Dr. Ray is out; let’s move on!

In a special called meeting, our school board has voted unanimously to relieve Dr. Joris M. Ray of his responsibilities as superintendent of Memphis Shelby County Schools. Ray was on paid leave as outside counsel investigated allegations of extramarital affairs with district employees. Based on the trickles of information that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Ford Motor Company continues to build its multibillion-dollar BlueOval City complex in Stanton, the company also has set its sights on Memphis for the expansion of its burger and craft beer restaurant franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself. Ford’s Garage is looking to open two...
MEMPHIS, TN

