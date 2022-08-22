Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
SWIM ZONE EXPANSION OFF ISLAMORADA’S WHITE MARLIN BEACH PROPOSED
An Aug. 25 meeting of the Islamorada Village Council will see the dais mulling a change to the vessel exclusion/swim zone off Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches to include a 350-foot wide section of White Marlin Beach that wasn’t previously included. The village council adopted an ordinance on...
keysweekly.com
NEIGHBORHOOD OPPOSES CEMEX PROPERTY REDEVELOPMENT INTO PUBLIX IN TAVERNIER
A proposed redevelopment of the former Cemex property in Tavernier to a Publix Supermarket and more than 80 affordable housing units received resounding opposition from local residents during an Aug. 18 community meeting. Some 15 property owners speaking on the project say they fear more traffic, noise and change to...
WSVN-TV
Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
These Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Florida
Yelp released its annual list of best places to eat in the Sunshine State.
keysweekly.com
READ & ENJOY MEAD AT UPCOMING ‘BOOKS ON TAP’ EVENT
The Key Largo library, in partnership with Keys’ Meads, presents Books on Tap, a monthly book club for people who like books – and mead. Though this last one isn’t a requirement, the mead house has other drinks available, including beer and nonalcoholic options. This month the...
WSVN-TV
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
keysweekly.com
MARATHON NEIGHBOR OF THE WEEK: O’SHAUGHNESSY COLLINS
No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of Keys Weekly, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to spotlight our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. This week’s Marathon neighbor is well-known to those who enjoy the newest flicks at the Marathon Community Cinema – and beard enthusiasts throughout the Keys.
WSVN-TV
37-year-old vintage boutique ‘Miami Twice’ robbed of $400,000 in merchandise in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boutique was robbed, and it’s said to have been a pricey steal, as the crafty crooks made off with nearly half a million dollars worth of merchandise. Now, the owner is hoping someone can help track them down. Surveillance video shows...
NBC Miami
30 Years After Andrew, Eerie Parallels Between '92 and '22 Hurricane Seasons: Morales
For long-time Miamians, there’s a Before Andrew and an After Andrew. With winds of 165 mph gusting to 200 mph, the small eye of the Category 5 hurricane tore through southern Miami-Dade County in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, August 24, 1992. It flattened entire communities and killed dozens.
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
NBC Miami
Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry
Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty. A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.
850wftl.com
Video shows officer blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room
DORAL, FL– — A Miami couple is asking for a Miami-Dade police officer to be held accountable after the officer purposely delayed their trip to an emergency room. Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina Enciso rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus on July 28th after she began having pains.
WSVN-TV
Palmetto Senior High student airlifted to hospital after jumping from third floor
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palmetto Senior High School student was airlifted to the hospital after reportedly jumping from the school’s third floor. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call at around 8 a.m. about a possible fall at the school, at 7431 SW 120th St., Tuesday.
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center
Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area. Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after 2 Miami-Dade police officers stabbed, 1 airlifted to Ryder Trauma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade police officers were injured after responding to a call about someone making threats with a knife early Wednesday morning. It happened in a residential area off Northwest Second Avenue and 157th Street. When officers arrived, they confronted the man, at which point two...
Click10.com
Driver arrested following wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway that killed 5 people
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested on five counts of vehicular homicide after he drove the wrong way on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning and crashed his car into another vehicle, killing the five people inside, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Maiky Simeon is currently still...
