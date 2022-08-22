ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

keysweekly.com

SWIM ZONE EXPANSION OFF ISLAMORADA’S WHITE MARLIN BEACH PROPOSED

An Aug. 25 meeting of the Islamorada Village Council will see the dais mulling a change to the vessel exclusion/swim zone off Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches to include a 350-foot wide section of White Marlin Beach that wasn’t previously included. The village council adopted an ordinance on...
ISLAMORADA, FL
keysweekly.com

NEIGHBORHOOD OPPOSES CEMEX PROPERTY REDEVELOPMENT INTO PUBLIX IN TAVERNIER

A proposed redevelopment of the former Cemex property in Tavernier to a Publix Supermarket and more than 80 affordable housing units received resounding opposition from local residents during an Aug. 18 community meeting. Some 15 property owners speaking on the project say they fear more traffic, noise and change to...
TAVERNIER, FL
WSVN-TV

Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
MIAMI, FL
Islamorada, FL
Islamorada, FL
keysweekly.com

READ & ENJOY MEAD AT UPCOMING ‘BOOKS ON TAP’ EVENT

The Key Largo library, in partnership with Keys’ Meads, presents Books on Tap, a monthly book club for people who like books – and mead. Though this last one isn’t a requirement, the mead house has other drinks available, including beer and nonalcoholic options. This month the...
KEY LARGO, FL
WSVN-TV

Boat stranded on 874 Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON NEIGHBOR OF THE WEEK: O’SHAUGHNESSY COLLINS

No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of Keys Weekly, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to spotlight our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. This week’s Marathon neighbor is well-known to those who enjoy the newest flicks at the Marathon Community Cinema – and beard enthusiasts throughout the Keys.
MARATHON, FL
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL
NBC Miami

Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty. A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Video shows officer blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room

DORAL, FL– — A Miami couple is asking for a Miami-Dade police officer to be held accountable after the officer purposely delayed their trip to an emergency room. Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina Enciso rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus on July 28th after she began having pains.
MIAMI, FL

