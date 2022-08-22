Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
60-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Avondale Wednesday night. According to police, just before 11 p.m. district four units responded to the 3400 block of Reading Road on reports of an accident with a pedestrian struck. Investigators said the victim...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest second person for fatal West End shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a second person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. Police said 38-year-old Frank Bracey-Turney has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Aaron Zander at the Stanley Rowe apartment complex. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m....
WLWT 5
Police investigating overnight shooting in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting in College Hill. It happened on Galbraith Road, near Daly Road, sometime around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials tell us a man was shot in the leg while at the Sunoco on Galbraith. Investigators have not shared any updates on the victim's...
WLWT 5
Police: Man sustains serious injuries after being shot in leg in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Price Hill. Police say the shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue, near Warsaw Avenue. Officials say a man in his late 30s was shot in the leg several times and was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.
At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue...
Cincinnati: Shooting In East Price Hill Under Investigation
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
Fox 19
Police search for suspect who stole fuel from Corryville church vans
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing gas out of vans owned by a Corryville church. On two different dates, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, the unidentified suspect pulled into the Peoples Church parking lot on William Taft Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
North College Hill police search for arson suspect after home torched
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - North College Hill police are searching for a suspect in connection with an arson investigation. The home on Goodman Avenue was set on fire on Aug. 15, according to Hamilton County court documents. The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was outside when the fire...
Fox 19
Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...
Fox 19
1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy continues, his grandmother says he could still be alive if his mother would have gotten him the medical attention he needed sooner. Darnell Gamble, 1, died on Aug. 5 after arriving at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to...
Fox 19
Man arrested after running onto Tri-State school property with an ax
MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he ran onto Madeira High School property with an ax. Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, the man, 32-year-old Eliyah Yirasel, was working behind the counter at Jimmy John’s on Montgomery Road, according to Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer. While Yirasel...
Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WKRC
Clermont County man arraigned for allegedly paralyzing girlfriend's toddler
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of choking two small children and paralyzing one of them appears Wednesday for a bond hearing. Details of the alleged brutality came out in court. The little boy who is paralyzed is just 18 months old. Doctors say he suffered fractured vertebrae that injured his spinal cord.
Man accused of stabbing Springboro man the death facing murder charges
DAYTON — A man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed a Springboro man to death during an argument. Eric Bridges, 21, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Crews received multiple calls about a fight...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after pedestrian struck by streetcar in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a street car Monday night in Over-the-Rhine. According to early reports, dispatchers said a pedestrian was struck in the 1600 block of Race Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police have not released the extent...
WLWT 5
'I hurt for the daughter': Mother of fatal hit-and-run victim says impact yet to hit most vulnerable victim
COVINGTON, Ky. — The mother of a woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bike from Newport to Covington said the full impact of the death won’t be realized for years. “My loss is great, and everybody’s is, but the daughter’s is going...
