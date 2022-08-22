ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest second person for fatal West End shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a second person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. Police said 38-year-old Frank Bracey-Turney has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Aaron Zander at the Stanley Rowe apartment complex. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Roselawn, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating overnight shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting in College Hill. It happened on Galbraith Road, near Daly Road, sometime around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials tell us a man was shot in the leg while at the Sunoco on Galbraith. Investigators have not shared any updates on the victim's...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Uc Medical Center
Fox 19

Police search for suspect who stole fuel from Corryville church vans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing gas out of vans owned by a Corryville church. On two different dates, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, the unidentified suspect pulled into the Peoples Church parking lot on William Taft Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy continues, his grandmother says he could still be alive if his mother would have gotten him the medical attention he needed sooner. Darnell Gamble, 1, died on Aug. 5 after arriving at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after running onto Tri-State school property with an ax

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he ran onto Madeira High School property with an ax. Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, the man, 32-year-old Eliyah Yirasel, was working behind the counter at Jimmy John’s on Montgomery Road, according to Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer. While Yirasel...
MADEIRA, OH
Fox 19

Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy