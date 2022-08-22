KEY LARGO WASTEWATER DISTRICT BOARD RACE SEES 5 CANDIDATES LOOKING TO FILL 3 OPEN SEATS – 2022 DECISION GUIDE

Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
SWIM ZONE EXPANSION OFF ISLAMORADA’S WHITE MARLIN BEACH PROPOSED
An Aug. 25 meeting of the Islamorada Village Council will see the dais mulling a change to the vessel exclusion/swim zone off Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches to include a 350-foot wide section of White Marlin Beach that wasn’t previously included. The village council adopted an ordinance on...
Miami New Times
Local Proud Boy Worked Miami-Dade Polling Station for August 23 Primary
Over the past several years, members of the far-right Proud Boys have sought to make their presence felt in many an avenue of civic life. Local school boards. Police departments. Political committees (including one in Miami's own backyard). And, as of Florida's August 23 midterm primary elections, the polls. That's...
WSVN-TV
Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
Photos Show Proud Boy Working at Miami Polling Station
An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times
NBC Miami
DeSantis Promotes School Board Candidates in South Florida, While Protestors Rally Against Him
With primary election just days away Governor Ron DeSantis was in Doral to promote school board candidates and talk about his education agenda. "At the end of the day, schools are important, whether you’re in a big school system like Miami or you’re in a charter school or private school or even homeschooling, the schools do not supersede the rights of the parents," he said.
Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County
MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
keysweekly.com
NEIGHBORHOOD OPPOSES CEMEX PROPERTY REDEVELOPMENT INTO PUBLIX IN TAVERNIER
A proposed redevelopment of the former Cemex property in Tavernier to a Publix Supermarket and more than 80 affordable housing units received resounding opposition from local residents during an Aug. 18 community meeting. Some 15 property owners speaking on the project say they fear more traffic, noise and change to...
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
thenextmiami.com
Construction Permit Created For Second 648-Foot Miami River Tower
Another tower at the Miami River complex is set to move to the permitting phase. Miami Building Department records show that a construction permit process was created for the second tower in May. It is not yet in review, with full plans still not submitted. The second tower will rise...
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez responds to controversial comments she made on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez was in South Florida and responded to reaction to the controversial comments she made about Cuban migrants. She is expected at a Republican event in Hialeah for an appearance with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tuesday night. Nuñez avoided questions...
Click10.com
Lt. Gov. sidesteps questions about controversial immigration comments
MIAMI – Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez wouldn’t answer questions about controversial comments she made on a Spanish-language radio show last week, implying that Cuban migrants arriving in Florida would be bussed to Delaware, following an event in Homestead Tuesday. Responding to the host’s question about an...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Begins At Aston Martin Sales Center To Make Way For Baywalk, Water Feature
Demolition is underway at a sales center next to the Aston Martin Residences site in downtown Miami, according to Ryan RC Rea. A demolition permit for the structure was issued an August 12. Developers of Aston Martin are expected to build a water feature and baywalk in place of the...
Palmetto Senior High School briefly placed on lockdown due to medical emergency
MIAMI - Palmetto Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency involving a student.They tell CBS4 that a senior was airlifted to a local hospital following a fall. The teen's condition is currently unknown. CBS4 has learned there were crisis counselors on campus for employees and students who might be in need of additional support.The school is located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St in Pinecrest. CBS4 is in contact with the school district to talk about the ongoing mental health crisis.Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres also brought that issue up as a key priority at the start of the school year. If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide hotline at 9-8-8 or 2-1-1 in Miami-Dade or Broward County.
Click10.com
South Florida man accused of stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Miami man on Tuesday after he was accused of choking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, as well as stalking her. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Yordan Valdes faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, battery and stalking, as well as contempt of court for violating an order to not contact the victim.
Click10.com
Viewing held for Miami-Dade officer killed in Liberty City shooting
MIAMI – The public has been invited to honor the life of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry, who died in the line of duty. “He laid his life down just for the safety of this county,” said Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta. A public viewing is...
fox4now.com
GALLERY: Hurricane Andrew AP Photos
Hurricane Andrew made landfall on Aug. 24, 1992, in Homestead, devastating the area and causing billions of dollars in damage. This is an Associated Press archive of photos taken in the aftermath of the storm.
NBC Miami
30 Years After Andrew, Eerie Parallels Between '92 and '22 Hurricane Seasons: Morales
For long-time Miamians, there’s a Before Andrew and an After Andrew. With winds of 165 mph gusting to 200 mph, the small eye of the Category 5 hurricane tore through southern Miami-Dade County in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, August 24, 1992. It flattened entire communities and killed dozens.
Miami New Times
Miami's Beaches See Record-Breaking Levels of Stinky Seaweed
Depending on the time and day, Miami's beaches can smell like several things: saltwater, weed smoke, or the sunblock-smeared flesh of scorched tourists. And if the stench of rotten eggs is the shoreside odor of the hour, it's likely courtesy of sargassum seaweed, smelly, brown algae that has overwhelmed shorelines from Miami to the Caribbean in recent years. A July report from the University of South Florida's (USF) Optical Oceanography Lab found that in June, a record 24.2 million tons of the seaweed covered the Atlantic. And as first reported by Axios, Miami-Dade County beaches recently saw the highest levels of the pesky algae since 2019, when the county began closely tracking seaweed data.
keysweekly.com
READ & ENJOY MEAD AT UPCOMING ‘BOOKS ON TAP’ EVENT
The Key Largo library, in partnership with Keys’ Meads, presents Books on Tap, a monthly book club for people who like books – and mead. Though this last one isn’t a requirement, the mead house has other drinks available, including beer and nonalcoholic options. This month the...
Click10.com
Big-time Miami Hurricanes booster releases renderings for proposed stadium at Tropical Park
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – One of the biggest boosters for the University of Miami Hurricanes football team has revealed his stadium dreams. John H. Ruiz wants to build a 60,000 seat stadium for the Canes at Tropical Park off Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade. The stadium would have a...
