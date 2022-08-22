Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
boreal.org
Data show increasing insecticide levels in Minnesota deer
A second year of testing for neonicotinoid insecticides in white tailed deer in Minnesota found the chemical more widespread and at higher levels than in previous sampling. Researchers found the insecticide in 61 percent of 799 deer spleens tested in 2019. But the chemical was found in 94 percent of 496 samples collected in 2021.
Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land
Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears
With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
WATCH: Minnesota’s State Bird Proves To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Fly Away From of Minnesota for Only $49 This Fall
Sun Country Airlines promotional emails can feel a bit torturous at times. You go to check your inbox and see an email for a trip to a fun place, but you're stuck behind a desk. At least they provide a good opportunity to daydream. Sun Country's latest offer includes $49...
redlakenationnews.com
USDA Expands Local Foods in School Meals through Cooperative Agreement with Minnesota
WASHINGTON D.C., August 23, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a $3,458,752.00 cooperative agreement with Minnesota to increase their purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS),...
KEYC
Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family
The new 4 p.m. show will focus on what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play!. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-24-22 - clipped version. Updated: 11 hours ago. Isolated storms possible with slim severe threat today ahead of scattered...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
redlakenationnews.com
Federal grant to cover cost of six new electric buses for Greater Minnesota transit agencies
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently secured a $3.4 million federal grant for six electric buses. The new buses will replace six conventional gas-powered buses at the following rural transit systems in Greater Minnesota:. • Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services (New Ulm service, two buses)
redlakenationnews.com
Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention
Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
Minnesota Commerce Department hosting auction for hundreds of lost treasures
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — If you're into treasure hunting, check this out. Starting Sept. 1t, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is hosting an auction of lost treasures. "The items found on the auction site were essentially abandoned in a safety deposit box," Jacqueline Olson with the Minnesota Department of Commerce says.
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
redlakenationnews.com
WHEDA Foundation extends 2022 housing grant deadline to Sept. 15
MADISON, Wisc. – Organizations throughout Wisconsin that provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing have more time to apply for grants from the WHEDA Foundation with the deadline extension to September 15. "So much uncertainty exists in the construction industry, including supply chain issues, rising costs for...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s minimum wage increasing to reflect inflation
Inflation continues its climb, and starting in 2023, Minnesota’s minimum wage will better reflect the higher cost of living. On January 1, 2023, the State’s minimum wage will grow to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum...
