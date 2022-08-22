ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
AG Week

American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest

American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
MOORHEAD, MN
boreal.org

Data show increasing insecticide levels in Minnesota deer

A second year of testing for neonicotinoid insecticides in white tailed deer in Minnesota found the chemical more widespread and at higher levels than in previous sampling. Researchers found the insecticide in 61 percent of 799 deer spleens tested in 2019. But the chemical was found in 94 percent of 496 samples collected in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears

With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September

Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

USDA Expands Local Foods in School Meals through Cooperative Agreement with Minnesota

WASHINGTON D.C., August 23, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a $3,458,752.00 cooperative agreement with Minnesota to increase their purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS),...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now

It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
redlakenationnews.com

Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention

Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota

The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
BISMARCK, ND
redlakenationnews.com

WHEDA Foundation extends 2022 housing grant deadline to Sept. 15

MADISON, Wisc. – Organizations throughout Wisconsin that provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing have more time to apply for grants from the WHEDA Foundation with the deadline extension to September 15. "So much uncertainty exists in the construction industry, including supply chain issues, rising costs for...
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota’s minimum wage increasing to reflect inflation

Inflation continues its climb, and starting in 2023, Minnesota’s minimum wage will better reflect the higher cost of living. On January 1, 2023, the State’s minimum wage will grow to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum...
MINNESOTA STATE

