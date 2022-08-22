ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

WHEDA Foundation extends 2022 housing grant deadline to Sept. 15

MADISON, Wisc. – Organizations throughout Wisconsin that provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing have more time to apply for grants from the WHEDA Foundation with the deadline extension to September 15. "So much uncertainty exists in the construction industry, including supply chain issues, rising costs for...
WISCONSIN STATE
redlakenationnews.com

USDA Expands Local Foods in School Meals through Cooperative Agreement with Minnesota

WASHINGTON D.C., August 23, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a $3,458,752.00 cooperative agreement with Minnesota to increase their purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS),...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

State minimum wage increases Jan. 1, 2023

Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.33, will increase by 26 cents to $10.59. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.42, will increase by 21 cents to $8.63. These increases are both 2.5%.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Rapids, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Crookston, MN
Business
Crookston, MN
Government
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Crookston, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MCCL statement on Ellison's 'consumer alert' on pregnancy care centers

MINNEAPOLIS — MCCL Executive Director Scott Fischbach issued the following statement in response to Attorney General Ellison's decision today to issue a "consumer alert" warning about pregnancy care centers in Minnesota:. "Keith Ellison is acting like an advocate for the abortion industry, not for Minnesota women. Pregnancy care centers...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention

Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

NHSC President Meets with Minnesota Historical Society on Digital Repatriation of Tribal Materials

New Town, N.D. – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College President, Dr. Twyla Baker, along with several representatives of the Mandan Hidatsa & Arikara Nation Interpretive Center recently met with members of the Minnesota Historical Society for the digital repatriation of cultural materials. These materials are part of the work of Gilbert Wilson, who recorded and published ethnographic information on the Hidatsa and Mandan people in the early 1900’s. The digital repatriation event held in St. Paul, MN is the culmination of work begun in 2017, when Dr. Baker, staff and faculty from NHS College, and elders from MHA Nation visited the Minnesota Historical Society to study the Wilson collections and to begin conversations about partnerships.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Deed#Deed#The Job Creation Fund#Minnesotans#Asv Holdings Inc#Jcf
redlakenationnews.com

Lorna Jean LaGue

Lorna Jean LaGue, age 57, of Waubun, MN, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.
WAUBUN, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Kayla Bunker

Kayla Bunker, age 33, of Naytahwaush, MN, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, MN surrounded by her family. Service details are pending.
NAYTAHWAUSH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Orville Wayne "Bible" Belland

January 15, 1956 ~ August 22, 2022 (age 66) Orville Wayne “Bible” Belland, age 66, of White Earth, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home in White Earth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Columba Episcopal Church in White Earth. A visitation will be at the church from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm, and will continue an hour prior to the mass.
WHITE EARTH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

REVISED Red Lake Warriors Football Schedule 2022

09-01-22 NYM Home 7:00 p.m. 09-09-22 RLCC Away 7:00 p.m. 09-16-22 Bagley Away 7:00 p.m. 09-22-22 Wadena Home 5:30 p.m. 09-30-22 Menahga Away 7:00 p.m. 10-07-22 Walker Away 7:00 p.m. 10-13-22 Pine River Home 6:00 p.m. 10-19-22 Polk County West Home 7:00 p.m.
RED LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
redlakenationnews.com

James "Jim" Weaver

March 6, 1947 - August 23, 2022. James "Jim" Weaver, age 75, of rural Waubun, MN, died at his home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, under the loving care of family and Hospice of the Red River Valley. Service details are pending.
WAUBUN, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Friday that Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, was charged with committing a Hobbs...
OREGON STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI

SAN FRANCISCO - The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy