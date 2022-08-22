ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

CBS 58

Deadly overnight crash I-43 kills driver

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a driver was killed in a crash on I-43 Tuesday night. The crash occurred on I-43 at STH 60 near Grafton, Wisconsin. According to investigators, a truck with only the driver inside was traveling northbound on Interstate 43 when it...
GRAFTON, WI
nbc15.com

Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 after a semi truck flipped over the median on Sunday was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer. The examiner’s office identified him as Paul Nielsen, a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn. Nielsen was pronounced...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Large police and fire presence near 22nd and Center

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Lots of first responders on Milwaukee's north side. This is near 22nd and Center streets. Our crew on scene is working to get more details as well. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man shot Wednesday morning dies at Froedtert Hospital

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and later died Wednesday morning near 22nd and Pierce streets. Police said the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. The 34-year-old Milwaukee man later died at Froedtert Hospital. Milwaukee police are looking for a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Woman killed in Walworth County crash

WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 22nd and Pierce

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 22nd and Pierce that left one dead. It happened at 7:00 a.m. this morning and the Medical Examiner says the victim is an adult male. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday. The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
CBS 58

Bristol man in custody, accused of possession and delivery of narcotics

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Bristol man was taken into custody after being accused of possessing and delivering various amounts of narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. On Aug. 16, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Drug Operations Group, conducted an investigation into Sanford A. Hill. Officials took Hill into...
BRISTOL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police pursuit; 2 arrested, gun recovered

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Sunday night, Aug. 21 following police pursuit in Waukesha. It began around 7:15 p.m. after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. According to police, the vehicle did not immediately pull over and subsequently conducted a U-Turn and accelerated. The...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

9-year-old child left with serious injuries after hay bale falls on her

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 9-year-old child has serious injuries after a large hay bale fell on her in the town of Eden. Authorities say the investigation revealed that three children, all related to each other, were chasing after kittens in a barn. Two of them climbed up onto two large stacked hay bales.
EDEN, WI
CBS 58

Deadly fire breaks out on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least one person is dead after an overnight fire on Milwaukee's northwest Side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells CBS 58 it started around 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 near 83rd and Vienna. One person died in the fire, and no one else was hurt.
MILWAUKEE, WI

