FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 9-year-old child has serious injuries after a large hay bale fell on her in the town of Eden. Authorities say the investigation revealed that three children, all related to each other, were chasing after kittens in a barn. Two of them climbed up onto two large stacked hay bales.

EDEN, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO