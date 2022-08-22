Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
CBS 58
Deadly overnight crash I-43 kills driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a driver was killed in a crash on I-43 Tuesday night. The crash occurred on I-43 at STH 60 near Grafton, Wisconsin. According to investigators, a truck with only the driver inside was traveling northbound on Interstate 43 when it...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac deputies handle deadly crash, OWI arrests, & high-speed chases in one weekend
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office had an ‘extremely busy weekend’ in Wisconsin which included a deadly crash, two high-speed chases, and several OWI arrests. According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, one chase involved a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County fatal crash, man identified
A West Bend man is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 43 at Highway 60 Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The crash happened around 6 p.m.
nbc15.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 after a semi truck flipped over the median on Sunday was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer. The examiner’s office identified him as Paul Nielsen, a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn. Nielsen was pronounced...
Police chase involving stolen vehicle results in two arrests
Brookfield police said two suspects, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been arrested following a police pursuit Tuesday night.
CBS 58
Large police and fire presence near 22nd and Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Lots of first responders on Milwaukee's north side. This is near 22nd and Center streets. Our crew on scene is working to get more details as well. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
WISN
Man shot Wednesday morning dies at Froedtert Hospital
MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and later died Wednesday morning near 22nd and Pierce streets. Police said the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. The 34-year-old Milwaukee man later died at Froedtert Hospital. Milwaukee police are looking for a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
wiproud.com
Woman killed in Walworth County crash
WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 22nd and Pierce
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 22nd and Pierce that left one dead. It happened at 7:00 a.m. this morning and the Medical Examiner says the victim is an adult male. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy...
nbc15.com
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday. The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.
x1071.com
US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
WISN
Waukesha parade suspect wants jail cell evidence, interrogation tapes suppressed
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy will be in court Thursday and Friday for motions hearings. Waukesha County prosecutors say Darrell Brooks killed six people last November when he drove his SUV through the Christmas parade. More than 70 others were hurt. Brooks' trial is...
CBS 58
Bristol man in custody, accused of possession and delivery of narcotics
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Bristol man was taken into custody after being accused of possessing and delivering various amounts of narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. On Aug. 16, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Drug Operations Group, conducted an investigation into Sanford A. Hill. Officials took Hill into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; 2 arrested, gun recovered
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Sunday night, Aug. 21 following police pursuit in Waukesha. It began around 7:15 p.m. after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. According to police, the vehicle did not immediately pull over and subsequently conducted a U-Turn and accelerated. The...
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
CBS 58
9-year-old child left with serious injuries after hay bale falls on her
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 9-year-old child has serious injuries after a large hay bale fell on her in the town of Eden. Authorities say the investigation revealed that three children, all related to each other, were chasing after kittens in a barn. Two of them climbed up onto two large stacked hay bales.
CBS 58
Deadly fire breaks out on Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least one person is dead after an overnight fire on Milwaukee's northwest Side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells CBS 58 it started around 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 near 83rd and Vienna. One person died in the fire, and no one else was hurt.
17-year-old girl dies in UTV crash in Muskego
A 17-year-old female died after she hit her head while driving a utility terrain vehicle in Muskego Sunday evening.
CBS 58
Northridge Mall still not secure according to reports, photos submitted by the city
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four days after Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall had to have the property secured, photos and reports filed by the city of Milwaukee indicate work still needs to be done. "It is obvious from these reports and photos...
