Red Lake, MN

redlakenationnews.com

REVISED Red Lake Warriors Football Schedule 2022

09-01-22 NYM Home 7:00 p.m. 09-09-22 RLCC Away 7:00 p.m. 09-16-22 Bagley Away 7:00 p.m. 09-22-22 Wadena Home 5:30 p.m. 09-30-22 Menahga Away 7:00 p.m. 10-07-22 Walker Away 7:00 p.m. 10-13-22 Pine River Home 6:00 p.m. 10-19-22 Polk County West Home 7:00 p.m.
RED LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears

With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September

Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
redlakenationnews.com

NHSC President Meets with Minnesota Historical Society on Digital Repatriation of Tribal Materials

New Town, N.D. – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College President, Dr. Twyla Baker, along with several representatives of the Mandan Hidatsa & Arikara Nation Interpretive Center recently met with members of the Minnesota Historical Society for the digital repatriation of cultural materials. These materials are part of the work of Gilbert Wilson, who recorded and published ethnographic information on the Hidatsa and Mandan people in the early 1900’s. The digital repatriation event held in St. Paul, MN is the culmination of work begun in 2017, when Dr. Baker, staff and faculty from NHS College, and elders from MHA Nation visited the Minnesota Historical Society to study the Wilson collections and to begin conversations about partnerships.
SAINT PAUL, MN
OutThere Colorado

[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak

Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

