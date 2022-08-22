Read full article on original website
Back to School Fest held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs
Back to School Fest Events were held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It was reported that there were over 500 participants in Red Lake.
Why is the Dirt in This Minnesota Creek Blue?
I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck "Bubble" bursts as heavy rain hits the area.
WATCH: Minnesota’s State Bird Proves To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
Storms in Minnesota today, this weekend; alarming mega-rains in the US
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has details on Wednesday's storm chances in Minnesota, and then looks into the crystal ball for this weekend's weather, which could be stormy. And yet again, another alarming mega-rain in the U.S. Sven's awesome intro: 0:00. Mega rainfall hits Mississippi 0:24. Where spotty storms will hit Wednesday...
REVISED Red Lake Warriors Football Schedule 2022
09-01-22 NYM Home 7:00 p.m. 09-09-22 RLCC Away 7:00 p.m. 09-16-22 Bagley Away 7:00 p.m. 09-22-22 Wadena Home 5:30 p.m. 09-30-22 Menahga Away 7:00 p.m. 10-07-22 Walker Away 7:00 p.m. 10-13-22 Pine River Home 6:00 p.m. 10-19-22 Polk County West Home 7:00 p.m.
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River
Any angler who goes out on the water, goes with the ambitions of reeling in the catch of a lifetime. Of course, we’re talking about state and world record sized fish. However, I highly doubt anybody expects reeling in something like this…. According to WOWT, an Elkhorn man was...
Check out the bands performing in the KARE 11 Barn at the Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The KARE 11 Barn is your newest live music destination at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair!. Starting Opening Day, the Affinity Plus Music stage will host eight local bands and performers, Thursdays through Sundays at 2 p.m.
American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh
Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota. Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.
Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family
The new 4 p.m. show will focus on what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play!. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-24-22 - clipped version. Updated: 11 hours ago. Isolated storms possible with slim severe threat today ahead of scattered...
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears
With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
Wildlife Expert Settles Score on Bizarre Mystery Cat Seen on Maine Trail Cam
Recently, a Maine resident caught some sort of moderately-big cat on a trail cam, and since sharing it, a debate has spurred over just what this mystery animal could be. On August 15, Franklin County locals Al and Joyce Brackley found the feline crossing a lit bridge on their trail cam and showed their son, Neil.
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
NHSC President Meets with Minnesota Historical Society on Digital Repatriation of Tribal Materials
New Town, N.D. – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College President, Dr. Twyla Baker, along with several representatives of the Mandan Hidatsa & Arikara Nation Interpretive Center recently met with members of the Minnesota Historical Society for the digital repatriation of cultural materials. These materials are part of the work of Gilbert Wilson, who recorded and published ethnographic information on the Hidatsa and Mandan people in the early 1900’s. The digital repatriation event held in St. Paul, MN is the culmination of work begun in 2017, when Dr. Baker, staff and faculty from NHS College, and elders from MHA Nation visited the Minnesota Historical Society to study the Wilson collections and to begin conversations about partnerships.
[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak
Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
