Thomasville, GA

Police: Georga mom arrested after throwing 7-month-old on the ground

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) -- Albany police have arrested a woman for cruelty to children after she allegedly threw her infant on the ground. On August 23, officers responded to Superior Creek Lodge on N Slappey Blvd in reference to family violence. According to a media release from APD, it...
ALBANY, GA
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
VALDOSTA, GA
GSP: 14-year-old pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) -- A 14-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Decatur County on Monday. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., on August 22 a white Toyota Camry was traveling on S. Wheat Avenue. According to Georgia State Patrol, the vehicle was being driven by 43-year-old Stephenia...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
Apparent suicide at rest stop

A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle by apparent suicide at a Jefferson County I-10 rest stop on Friday, Aug. 19. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, the FHP received a call in reference to a possibly armed and suicidal person at an unknown rest area on I-10. Troopers began to “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle and ultimately located it at the westbound rest area located in Jefferson County at mile marker 234.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman

One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
VALDOSTA, GA
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location

VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Two car accident reported in Bainbridge

There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Georgia Forestry: Berrien County Woods Arson Suspect Jailed

The Georgia Forestry Commission announced recently that a Berrien County man is in jail without bond following his arrest on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. Christopher Michael Brown, 37, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers. If convicted on all charges, Brown could be sentenced to 105 years in prison.
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
Albany Police make arrest in domestic violence case

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic incident. Nathaniel Williamson was arrested Monday by the Albany Police Department. According to a media release from APD, on August 22, officers responded to the 1400 Block of Avalon Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. It was...
ALBANY, GA
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.

