wgxa.tv
Police: Georga mom arrested after throwing 7-month-old on the ground
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) -- Albany police have arrested a woman for cruelty to children after she allegedly threw her infant on the ground. On August 23, officers responded to Superior Creek Lodge on N Slappey Blvd in reference to family violence. According to a media release from APD, it...
WCTV
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies say they were called around 9:30 Tuesday evening to a home off of East Clark Avenue, just outside Monticello. The victim, identified as Essie May Copeland, was taken to a Tallahassee hospital where she...
WALB 10
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
GBI says Child abducted from Georgia home found safely; suspect arrested
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation located a missing one-year-old they say was abducted from her home around on Sunday. Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by Felicia Elaine Horne from 4616 Countyline Road in Thomasville at 4 p.m. GBI officials did not say where they located woman and child, nor the...
wgxa.tv
GSP: 14-year-old pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) -- A 14-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Decatur County on Monday. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., on August 22 a white Toyota Camry was traveling on S. Wheat Avenue. According to Georgia State Patrol, the vehicle was being driven by 43-year-old Stephenia...
WALB 10
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD). At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police got a call about a domestic dispute at Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappy. Police said Tanada Terry got into a fight with her...
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday afternoon that it is searching for a missing juvenile.
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident in Gadsden County Tuesday afternoon.
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
ecbpublishing.com
Apparent suicide at rest stop
A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle by apparent suicide at a Jefferson County I-10 rest stop on Friday, Aug. 19. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, the FHP received a call in reference to a possibly armed and suicidal person at an unknown rest area on I-10. Troopers began to “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle and ultimately located it at the westbound rest area located in Jefferson County at mile marker 234.
wfxl.com
1 dead and 1 injured following car accident in Decatur County on Monday
One person is injured and another has died following a car accident in Decatur County on Monday. On August 22, at 2:40 p.m , Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 red Ford Super duty that was traveling on Lake Douglas Drive, in Decatur County. According to Georgia State...
wfxl.com
Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman
One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location
VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
wfxl.com
Two car accident reported in Bainbridge
There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Forestry: Berrien County Woods Arson Suspect Jailed
The Georgia Forestry Commission announced recently that a Berrien County man is in jail without bond following his arrest on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. Christopher Michael Brown, 37, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers. If convicted on all charges, Brown could be sentenced to 105 years in prison.
Albany police arrest man accused of auto theft, firing shots at convenience store
ALBANY — A suspect in several weekend car break-ins faces multiple charges after he was arrested in a stolen SUV with an assault rifle in the passenger seat by Albany Police Department officers. Denevious Rashard West was charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle and reckless conduct/discharging a...
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
wfxl.com
Albany Police make arrest in domestic violence case
A 53-year-old man has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic incident. Nathaniel Williamson was arrested Monday by the Albany Police Department. According to a media release from APD, on August 22, officers responded to the 1400 Block of Avalon Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. It was...
WALB 10
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
