ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fentanyl prevention and awareness

By Rachel Widder
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dGr8_0hQ2xR6500

Fentanyl- it is easily mistaken for other medications, inexpensive to manufacture and 100 times more powerful than morphine. One Texas mom lost her daughter to Fentanyl poising when she thought she was taking Oxycontin.

“I just want to share a little bit about Allison. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was four months away from finishing a paralegal program. She had aspirations of becoming a family lawyer; that was her goal and it’s just very sad that she’s not going to be able to do that," said Deb Scroggins.

The 21-year-old passed away in March 2020. Opioids are the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 45 according to data collected by Families Against Fentanyl. Through her daughter’s tragedy, Deb hopes the public will know the dangers of the drug.

“That’s why this is so important, to get this story out, to share that people don’t know when they’re buying this stuff, or getting this stuff, or some friend gives it to them. If they don’t know where it came from, do not take it," she said.

Sunday marks National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. Despite what many might think, Deb is doing what she can to spread the message that not all fatalities are the same when dealing with Fentanyl.

“There’s such a stigma, everybody thinks if you die because of a drug thing, they’re an addict or they [overdosed], but that’s not the case with so many of these and that’s not the case with Allison," she said.

For those that are struggling with addiction or know someone who is, Latrease Marshall, a prevention intervention specialist at Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, offers this piece of advice.

“Anytime that there is trouble or any problems that you may have, you can always contact your doctor or the local hospital. You can also call BVCASA, we can always try to get you in and do a screening, or refer you...Fentanyl, even a small amount can be deadly and kill someone and I don’t think people really realize that," said Marshall.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control said that on average, 100,000 Americans have died of drug overdoses from April 2020 to April 2021, s a 30% increase from the previous year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Allison, TX
Local
Texas Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Oxycontin#Americans#Families Against Fentanyl
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy