Xavier professor continues push to bring childcare to campus
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) – As the new school year kicks off at Xavier University, one professor is continuing her push to bring childcare to campus. Dr. Kristen Renzi is a Professor and Department Chair at Xavier, as well as a mother of two. For the last several years, she has been spearheading efforts to bring some kind of childcare support to Xavier’s campus.
Local college students facing rising costs as they return to campus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The return to campus comes with a heavier cost for college students this semester. Students are dealing with bigger expenses due to inflation, higher interest rates and growing housing costs. “It's very stressful,” Ohio University freshman, Michelle Nie, said. “I wasn't as prepared as I thought I...
UC website connects student athletes to companies wanting to pay them
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – At the University of Cincinnati, there is now a one-stop shop website that connects student athletes and companies wanting to pay them. "We had over 100 UC athletes profit off of name image and likeness and over $1 million was given to student athletes in the first year in NIL,” said UC Associate AD, Zach Stipe.
College students back to campus, but many lacking credit scores needed later in life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Campuses are flooded with thousands of students as the University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University, Xavier, and Miami University all started up their fall semester. But there is one lesson they may not be getting when going away to school: how to build their credit rating.
Rental relief program stops taking new applications as funding dwindles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dwindling funding has forced a popular rental assistance program to hit pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency launched its rental assistance program in February 2021 to cut down on evictions in Hamilton County. The program, which pays rent and utilities, started with $42 million...
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
Last week to check out Sunflower Days at Northern Kentucky farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a walk on the sunny side in Northern Kentucky this week. It's your last chance to see the sunflowers at the Country Pumpkins Farm outside of Dry Ridge. Farmer Matt Colson and his family talked about what there is to do in his sunflower field.
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
Cheers! Evil Genius Beer expands to Cincinnati
The Northeast's most sought-after beer will soon be available right here in the Queen City. The Philadelphia-based beer producer Evil Genius Beer Co. is spreading its brotherly love to Western Ohio. Currently located in much of the Northeast, as well as Cleveland and Columbus here in Ohio, Evil Genius Beer will now be found in Mercer, Darke, Miami, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, and Clinton counties via Bonbright Distributing and Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, and Adams counties via Stagnaro Distributing at the beginning of September 2022.
Students happy about loan forgiveness, some concerned about inflation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - President Joe Biden's student loan plan is a potential game changer for Americans drowning in debt, but not everyone is on board with the president's plan citing that the impact on the economy could make inflation worse. “Here’s what my administration is going to do provide more...
Bob & Jen stomp grapes ahead of the Swiss Wine Festival in Indiana
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cheers to an annual tradition returning in Switzerland County. The Swiss Wine Festival is back August 25 - 28. Organizer Angie Priest let Bob Herzog and Jen Dalton participate in one of the most popular traditions of the festival.
All clear given at Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High after bomb threat
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and staff returned to the junior high school and the high school in the Franklin City School District following an evacuation. School officials said they received a phoned-in bomb threat. All students and staff at the entire Fourth St. location were evacuated to Gerke Elementary.
NKY neighborhood leaders call for bike lanes following death of local mother
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The death of a local mother and bicyclist has a local community demanding more bike safety. The death of 32-year-old Gloria San Miguel prompted bicyclist and Lil's Bagels owner Julia Keister to create a petition calling for bike lanes in Covington. "We needed them 10 years...
Juvenile hit by car in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A child riding a bike was hit by a car in Edgewood Wednesday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dudley Road and Edgemar Road. Police say witnesses told them that the vehicle was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley when it hit...
Police investigate shooting in College Hill
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in College Hill. It happened at a Sunoco on Daly Road at Galbraith just before 3 a.m. Police say the man in his 20s was shot in his legs. He continued driving to a residence on Hempwood.
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
Winton Woods takes on Walnut Hills in Saturday High School Rivals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Winton Woods Warriors take on the Walnut Hills Eagles in a high school football game on Friday night. It's the second of five locally-televised Saturday High School Rivals matchups this season and you can watch a tape-delayed broadcast Saturday at 3 p.m. on WSTR, Star64. The...
Recovery slow 7 weeks after Goshen tornado
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Almost seven weeks since an EF-2 tornado struck Goshen Township, many of the more than 200 buildings that were damaged are still in need of repair. Tarps still cover holes in roofs, windows are still boarded up and on one street, only a handful of...
Adopt a Pet: Dior & Shiloh
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524.
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
