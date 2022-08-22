The Northeast's most sought-after beer will soon be available right here in the Queen City. The Philadelphia-based beer producer Evil Genius Beer Co. is spreading its brotherly love to Western Ohio. Currently located in much of the Northeast, as well as Cleveland and Columbus here in Ohio, Evil Genius Beer will now be found in Mercer, Darke, Miami, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, and Clinton counties via Bonbright Distributing and Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, and Adams counties via Stagnaro Distributing at the beginning of September 2022.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO