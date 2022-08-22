ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Shares Her Secrets for Perfect Eggs Benedict

By Wendy Michaels
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Ree Drummond shared some of her secrets for perfect eggs Benedict , including how to make Hollandaise sauce and poached eggs. The Pioneer Woman star promises the dish isn’t as intimidating as people often think it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKLnt_0hQ2xL2x00
Stephen Colbert and Ree Drummond | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Ree Drummond called eggs benedict ‘disgustingly delicious’

Drummond wrote about her recipe in a 2022 blog post on The Pioneer Woman website. “Eggs Benedict, folks. It’s so disgustingly delicious, it’s almost … disgusting,” she wrote. “You toast an English muffin, top it with a slice of Canadian bacon, then a poached egg, then — and this is the key ingredient — you top it with creamy, sinful, decadent, soul-inspiring homemade Hollandaise sauce.”

She continued, “Have you ever tasted Hollandaise sauce , and I’m not talkin’ the stuff in the paper packet? It’s dreamy. It’s a triumph. And it’s made with a lot of butter.”

Drummond described the components of eggs Benedict

The Food Network star described the elements of the dish and assured that none of it is difficult to make.

“There are two components to eggs Benedict that some might consider challenging,” she wrote. “First: poaching the eggs. There’s no great skill involved. You can use an egg cooking tool or just a cool little trick I’ll show you below.”

Drummond added, “And second: making the Hollandaise sauce. While making it by way of a whisk is a little on the tough side, I’ll show you a nifty Hollandaise made in a blender that’ll make your spirit soar.”

Ree Drummond shared ‘the key to great eggs Benedict’

Drummond made the eggs Benedict recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman . “The key to great eggs Benedict is great Hollandaise sauce,” Drummond explained. “I make it the way my mom always made it — in a blender. So it really doesn’t need to be intimidating.”

She added, “I always say, it’s kind of dangerously simple. I say that because once you make Hollandaise sauce and realize how delicious it is, you’re going to make it all the time.”

Drummond blended egg yolks and lemon juice in a blender for several seconds then drizzled in melted butter while it ran at low speed. She added salt and cayenne pepper and blended everything together. “It’s as easy as that,” she said.

Drummond has a trick for perfectly poached eggs

The Food Network star shared another secret for her recipe — perfectly poached eggs. “Another important component to eggs Benedict is, of course, poached eggs ,” she said. “I know poached eggs can be a little bit scary but I just make them the way my mom always did and she never stressed out about it.”

Drummond added vinegar to gently simmering water. Then she used a spoon to swirl the water in the pot, removed the spoon, and dropped eggs gently in to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

“What’s going to happen is the eggs are going to turn around and the whites are going to fold in on their own yolks,” she explained. “And then they’ll just cook gently in the simmering water.”

She removed the eggs with a slotted spoon and dabbed the excess water on a dish towel.

Drummond assembled the eggs Benedict by placing Canadian bacon and a poached egg on a toasted English muffin half, then drizzled Hollandaise sauce over the top and sprinkled it with paprika.

The Pioneer Woman star offered up another trick for her delicious breakfast dish. “To ensure that everything is hot at the time when it’s ready to serve, plunge the poached eggs back into the hot water just before serving and make the Hollandaise at the very last minute,” she explained on her website.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Dutch Baby Recipe Makes the Perfect Breakfast

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Ree Drummond
People

Ree Drummond's Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Chicken

The Food Network star shares a fast weeknight dinner from her new cookbook The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy! "It’s sweet, sticky chicken and veggies with charred and caramelized edges—and it’s done on a sheet pan in about 30 minutes. What’s not to love?" Ree Drummond...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest

Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eggs Benedict#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Eggs#Poached Egg#Cooking#Food Drink#The Pioneer Woman#English#Canadian#Benedict The Food Network
Taste Of Home

Dolly Parton’s Coleslaw Is the Summer Side Dish You Need

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The best summer side dishes have a few things in common: They’re...
RECIPES
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

166K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy