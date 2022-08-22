‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Shares Her Secrets for Perfect Eggs Benedict

Ree Drummond shared some of her secrets for perfect eggs Benedict , including how to make Hollandaise sauce and poached eggs. The Pioneer Woman star promises the dish isn’t as intimidating as people often think it is.

Ree Drummond called eggs benedict ‘disgustingly delicious’

Drummond wrote about her recipe in a 2022 blog post on The Pioneer Woman website. “Eggs Benedict, folks. It’s so disgustingly delicious, it’s almost … disgusting,” she wrote. “You toast an English muffin, top it with a slice of Canadian bacon, then a poached egg, then — and this is the key ingredient — you top it with creamy, sinful, decadent, soul-inspiring homemade Hollandaise sauce.”

She continued, “Have you ever tasted Hollandaise sauce , and I’m not talkin’ the stuff in the paper packet? It’s dreamy. It’s a triumph. And it’s made with a lot of butter.”

Drummond described the components of eggs Benedict

The Food Network star described the elements of the dish and assured that none of it is difficult to make.

“There are two components to eggs Benedict that some might consider challenging,” she wrote. “First: poaching the eggs. There’s no great skill involved. You can use an egg cooking tool or just a cool little trick I’ll show you below.”

Drummond added, “And second: making the Hollandaise sauce. While making it by way of a whisk is a little on the tough side, I’ll show you a nifty Hollandaise made in a blender that’ll make your spirit soar.”

Ree Drummond shared ‘the key to great eggs Benedict’

Drummond made the eggs Benedict recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman . “The key to great eggs Benedict is great Hollandaise sauce,” Drummond explained. “I make it the way my mom always made it — in a blender. So it really doesn’t need to be intimidating.”

She added, “I always say, it’s kind of dangerously simple. I say that because once you make Hollandaise sauce and realize how delicious it is, you’re going to make it all the time.”

Drummond blended egg yolks and lemon juice in a blender for several seconds then drizzled in melted butter while it ran at low speed. She added salt and cayenne pepper and blended everything together. “It’s as easy as that,” she said.

Drummond has a trick for perfectly poached eggs

The Food Network star shared another secret for her recipe — perfectly poached eggs. “Another important component to eggs Benedict is, of course, poached eggs ,” she said. “I know poached eggs can be a little bit scary but I just make them the way my mom always did and she never stressed out about it.”

Drummond added vinegar to gently simmering water. Then she used a spoon to swirl the water in the pot, removed the spoon, and dropped eggs gently in to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

“What’s going to happen is the eggs are going to turn around and the whites are going to fold in on their own yolks,” she explained. “And then they’ll just cook gently in the simmering water.”

She removed the eggs with a slotted spoon and dabbed the excess water on a dish towel.

Drummond assembled the eggs Benedict by placing Canadian bacon and a poached egg on a toasted English muffin half, then drizzled Hollandaise sauce over the top and sprinkled it with paprika.

The Pioneer Woman star offered up another trick for her delicious breakfast dish. “To ensure that everything is hot at the time when it’s ready to serve, plunge the poached eggs back into the hot water just before serving and make the Hollandaise at the very last minute,” she explained on her website.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

