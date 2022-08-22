ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

Personal watercraft rider found unresponsive in Hillsdale Lake

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
A personal watercraft rider was found unresponsive in Hillsdale Lake near the marina Sunday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports the rider was pulled from the water onto the marina by bystanders who attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Transported to a local hospital for treatment, the rider was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene along with Miami County EMS and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

At this time, the cause of death is under investigation.

Further details will be made available Monday, per the sheriff's office.

KAKE TV

Sheriff's office identifies jet skier who drowned at Kansas lake

HILLSDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas have identified a jet skier who drowned at a lake on Sunday. The Miami County Sheriff's Office said deputies and EMS responded, along with state parks officials, to the report of an unresponsive subject at a small watercraft ramp at Hillsdale Reservoir.
HILLSDALE, KS
republic-online.com

Lane man identified as Hillsdale Lake drowning victim

HILLSDALE LAKE — A 20-year-old Lane man has been identified as the jet ski rider who drowned Sunday, Aug. 21, at Hillsdale Lake. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina at 1:58 p.m. Sunday to investigate a medical call about an unresponsive person found in the lake waters near the marina.
LANE, KS
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3 vehicle crash, expect delays near Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A three-vehicle crash at SE Shawnee Heights Road and SE US 40 Highway will cause delays Wednesday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at 8 a.m., warning motorists to expect delays and possible lane blockages at this time. At 8:08 […]
republic-online.com

Jet ski rider drowns at Hillsdale Lake

A jet ski rider drowned at Hillsdale Lake on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday in response to a report of an unresponsive person. They were joined by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, according to the release.
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
WIBW

Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KCTV 5

Drowning reported at Hillsdale Lake Marina in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Authorities in Miami County are investigating a drowning at the Hillsdale Lake Marina. The Miami County Sheriff’s Department said a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters near the Marina. Life-saving measures were performed on the individual on scene and they...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Woman Arrested on Warrants

An Excelsior Springs woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a series of outstanding warrants from Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Tanya M. Smith at 11:40 A.M. Tuesday on misdemeanor Clay County warrants. A search of online court records list...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Two people injured, suspect in custody following stabbing in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday evening after they were involved in an aggravated battery incident, police said. The Shawnee Police Department stated officers responded to the 13900 block of West 63rd Terrace about 9:30 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man had cuts on his face. Another man, a 60-year-old, had a minor stab wound on his arm, police reported.
kmmo.com

ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH

A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
