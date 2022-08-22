Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Man Fatally Stabbed in River North Road Rage Attack Was Devoted Father, Mother Recalls
Jeremy Walker often went to watch his 12-year-old son play organized basketball. On Saturday, Walker’s son will play his next game, just days after Walker was fatally stabbed at a busy River North intersection. “His son asked what’s going to happen now that his dad won’t be at his...
Man stabbed to death near Chicago's Mag Mile identified, his girlfriend speaks out
CHICAGO - A murder along Chicago's Michigan Avenue apparently followed a road rage incident Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. His long-time girlfriend says he was in route to pick her up from work. Walker was well known for his mobile detailing business and special...
Family says they were scammed twice after 16-year-old dies by suicide
GoFundMe me says if any donor would like to request a refund in the meantime, they will process it for them.
‘Everyone Was in Shock:' Witness Recounts Stabbing in River North That Left a Man Dead
An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. Jeremy Walker, the 36-year-old wounded driver, refused help from witnesses and drove five blocks to North Michigan Avenue, where he stopped near a patrol car and an ambulance was called, according to a police report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
'Apparently a random act:' Man charged with mowing down and killing 3 people outside popular South Shore gay bar
Tavis Dunbar has been charged with racing his car through a group of people outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore, killing three and injuring a fourth. Chicago police said they were still without a motive and can’t say it was a hate crime.
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Onlooker Thwarts Attempted Abduction in West Loop, Police Say
Officials say that an attempted abduction in Chicago’s West Loop on Wednesday morning was thwarted when an onlooker who was walking his dog confronted the suspects, causing them to flee the scene. “I’m grateful I could be there, really grateful,” the man, who chose to remain anonymous, said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 31, killed in broad daylight triple shooting in Washington Heights
The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.
Waukegan police shooting: Officer fatally shoots armed man during dispute with neighbor, fence fire
Waukegan police said an officer fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife and hammer and had a gasoline can strapped to his chest during a dispute with his neighbor Wednesday.
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city’s South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.
18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man, who was later identified as Khalil White, suffered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video, teen charged back in court
The 17-year-old was badly injured in the incident.
NBC Chicago
‘Something Has to Change:' String of North Side Robberies Unnerve Residents
Chicago police are issuing public warnings after a rash of violent robberies on the city’s North Side in recent days, including two that happened within just minutes of one another. The armed robberies have similar features according to police, and while it’s unclear if they are being pulled off...
Police Searching For Suspects After 3 Teens, 1 Adult Shot at Ice Cream Shop Near NW Chicago High School
Just three days since fall classes resumed following summer break, Schurz High School in Old Irving Park on Chicago's northwest side went into lockdown Wednesday after four people -- three tens and one adult -- were shot while sitting on the patio of a ice cream shop across the street from campus, police say.
Chicago Police to Beef Up Patrols After 3 Students, Adult Shot Near Schurz High School on NW Side
Chicago police say that they will offer enhanced patrols near Schurz High School after three CPS students and an adult were shot at a business across the street from the building on Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m., with a person in a dark-colored...
Gary man linked to shooting death of elderly man in police custody: report
Family members assisted police in the suspect's arrest.
fox32chicago.com
Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
'No regard for life': 7-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts doing better, took part in wheelchair race
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, continues to improve and is now in better spirits, a family spokesperson said. The spokesperson says Cooper no longer requires IV pain...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0