NBT Bank Stadium hosting Women in Sports Night
(WSYR-TV) — It’s a big mash-up event between the Syracuse Mets, the American Fashion Network, Syracuse Athletics, and the American Heart Association. It’s Women In Sports Night at NBT Bank Stadium. This Thursday, Aug. 25, Syracuse University’s head women’s basketball coach Felicia Legette-Jack and head women’s lacrosse...
First time at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now. I wanted to get the most authentic fair...
Fairgoers make their way back to the NYS Fair for another exciting year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is officially back for another year, and people wasted no time flocking to the fairgrounds for day one!. Gates opened at 9:00 Wednesday morning, welcoming fairgoers back for the 13-day celebration! For some people this is their first time going to the state fair, while others have been coming for years, making it an annual tradition! Dave Mercer of Marion has been going to the state fair since he was a little boy. But he hasn’t been back since 2015. However, this year he finally returned, mostly to see all the new changes and he just so happen to be the first person in line.
UPDATE: Names released after double shooting in Syracuse
UPDATE (8/25/2022 7:00 a.m.) — The names of the two victims in Wednesday’s double shooting in which both victims died have been released by the Syracuse Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead inside an apartment building on the 3100 block of Burnet Ave. on Wednesday, August 24 at about 3:37 p.m.
What’s Going Around: 8-22-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Le Moyne and Syracuse University students move in for fall semester
(WSYR-TV) — While many of us are paying back student loans, others are just starting their college career!. Le Moyne College and Syracuse University welcome new students this week and move-in day was a bit more normal this year. “I think getting to just meet everybody and calling out...
Your Stories Q&A: Is the NYS Fair cashless?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your stories Q&A NYS Fair edition!. No, but you cannot use cash to get inside the gates. Both parking and admission to the Fair are cashless. You need to buy your parking passes and admission tickets in advance through etix.com. You can also call Etix...
22-year-old recovering after shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, August 23, at around 10:49 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a shooting with injuries call. Officers responded to the 600 block E. Division Street where police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg. The victim is currently at...
Francis Conole declares victory in NY-22 Democratic primary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole declared victory in the 22nd Congressional District’s Democratic Primary late Tuesday, followed by his win being projected by the Associated Press early Wednesday morning. Conole made the announcement at a results watch party at The Saltine Warrior in Downtown Syracuse. His primary...
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
Your Stories Q&A: Will all the NYS Fair animals return this year?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your Stories Q&A State Fair edition!. One of the more popular questions the good folks at the Fair are often asked as we head into this year’s event: Will all the animals return this year?. If you went last year, some barns were closed...
46-year-old man shot in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — A 46-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to Upstate Hospital, Syracuse Police say. On Wednesday, August 24, at about 9:25 p.m., officers say a shooting happened at the 100 block of Onondaga Avenue. They found the 46-year-old man on the scene. He is expected...
AAA ready to help at the Fair in case of unexpected issues
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the New York State Fair kicking off today, many motorists will be taking to the Fairgrounds. The AAA Emergency Road Service Crew will be on-site to assist anyone who may develop any vehicular issues during their time at the Fair with complimentary service. Roadside...
Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
