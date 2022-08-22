SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is officially back for another year, and people wasted no time flocking to the fairgrounds for day one!. Gates opened at 9:00 Wednesday morning, welcoming fairgoers back for the 13-day celebration! For some people this is their first time going to the state fair, while others have been coming for years, making it an annual tradition! Dave Mercer of Marion has been going to the state fair since he was a little boy. But he hasn’t been back since 2015. However, this year he finally returned, mostly to see all the new changes and he just so happen to be the first person in line.

