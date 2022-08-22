Read full article on original website
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
University of Cincinnati News Record
“Nippert at Night” returns for the 2022 season
"Nippert at Night" has been a tradition upheld by the University of Cincinnati (UC) for years, and the Bearcats football program announced that another one is on the way. On Nov. 11, the Bearcats will host East Carolina University at Nippert Stadium, with kickoff at 8:00 p.m. Friday night games...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Women’s soccer team looks to make a leap in 2022 with fresh squad
On the south side of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) main campus lies Gettler Stadium, home to the UC women’s soccer program. The team, which finished with a .500 record of 7-7-3 last season, looks to make a leap in 2022 with a fresh squad full of returning student athletes, incoming first-year students and transfers. With four of the Bearcats’ first five regular-season games at Gettler Stadium in front of Bearcats fans, early momentum is crucial to the season.
University of Cincinnati News Record
A&S Senators’ year-long effort to rename McMicken Hall finally comes to fruition
Last August, Leena Baig, a fourth-year neuroscience student and senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, was struck by a display that detailed the history of Charles McMicken, located outside of what was then called McMicken Hall. Baig felt the display didn't accurately depict McMicken, a slave owner, or specify that the land he donated to the university he used to form a place of learning for "white boys and girls."
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | People over profit: How UC could have avoided the housing crisis
The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) ongoing housing crisis is seemingly a secret to nobody. Throughout university halls and residences, you can find students discussing how the situation has impacted them or their friends – be it through receiving a scholarship for cancelling the housing agreement or being forced to live in a hotel as an upper-class student because all the residence halls are filled with incoming first-year students. But what caused this housing crisis, and how can it be avoided?
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed
A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC approves policy to make textbooks cheaper
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Board of Trustees recently approved a textbook auto adoption policy to make textbooks more affordable and accessible to students. With the ever-increasing price of college course materials, the Ohio General Assembly mandated through H.B. 110 that universities consider applying the auto adoption policy in June 2021. UC approved its version of the policy a year later, in June 2022.
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC overbooks on-campus housing, offers moving incentives
The largest incoming student class in recent memory and one less operational dorm, the University of Cincinnati (UC) is relocating upper-class students off-campus and encouraging them to cancel their housing contracts altogether. The university messaged students for the first time in early June and continued to message them over emails...
