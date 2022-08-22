The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) ongoing housing crisis is seemingly a secret to nobody. Throughout university halls and residences, you can find students discussing how the situation has impacted them or their friends – be it through receiving a scholarship for cancelling the housing agreement or being forced to live in a hotel as an upper-class student because all the residence halls are filled with incoming first-year students. But what caused this housing crisis, and how can it be avoided?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO