MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Gives Inside Look at Dustin May's Wicked Stuff
Dustin May made his first start in over 15 months, dominating the Marlins for five innings. Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes shares what made May so good.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Set to Return for Dodgers
The Dodgers bullpen continues to get positive injury updates, including good news on Blake Treinen.
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Dodgers News: Fireballing Right-Handed Reliever Could be Returning Soon
Dodgers reliever, Tommy Kahnle, is progressing steadily in his rehabilitation and is hopeful of returning to the Los Angeles bullpen sooner rather than later.
Dodgers News: Top Prospect's Future Role With LA is in Question
Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot has strong outing against Marlins, but it might not be enough to secure his spot on the roster
MLB Players and Teams Trending in the Right and Wrong Direction
As time winds down on the 2022 Major League Baseball season, some players and teams are coasting along as they have been all year. Think the Aaron Judges and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the baseball world. This is not about them. It's instead about four teams and six players—plus...
Cubs Dominated by the St. Louis Cardinals in 13-3 Loss
The Chicago Cubs loss 13-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals, but Franmil Reyes relief appearance was a sight for the ages.
Report: Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Deleted Cell Phone Data amid MLB Cheating Probe
Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow deleted messages off his cell phone amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an excerpt from his upcoming book Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess, The Athletic's Evan Drellich noted MLB believes Luhnow was the only person in the organization "who had deleted material off their phone after the time when the league had instructed Astros to preserve their phones" for information.
Twins' Byron Buxton Placed on 10-Day IL with Hip Injury
The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. Buxton exited Monday's 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers after the sixth inning because of right hip tightness. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after the...
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina Returns After Missing Weekend For 'Business Reasons'
St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina returns to lineup Monday night against the Chicago Cubs after taking Saturday and Sunday off. The Puerto Rican basketball team he owns, Vaqueros de Bayamón, won its league championship over the weekend.
Juan Soto Won't Play for Padres vs. Guardians With Back Injury
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is out for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians because of left-mid back tightness, the team told reporters. Soto was acquired by San Diego at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also landed veteran first baseman Josh Bell and sent a substantial haul of prospects to Washington to complete the deal.
Could Trout Request a Trade to the Cubs?
Los Angeles Angeles owner Arte Moreno has indicated he could sell the team. Could his biggest star be on the move?
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Gallen and Singer Ready To Duel in Kansas City)
It's Wednesday, so we have a lovely MLB slate in store with games sprinkled throughout the day to carry us through the work hours into the night. I love when this happens. It's much more fun sweating a No Run First Inning (NRFI) or Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bet at your desk than sending an email, you know?
Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild
The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/23/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick. Corbin Burnes goes for the Brewers, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers. What a battle we are in for. Two elite starters with Cy Young aspirations will face each other […] The post MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Corey Seager, Marcus Semien in Rare Rangers Company
The second baseman's solo home run on Tuesday night put him and his fellow middle infielder in a special club.
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols Blasts Career Home Run Number 693
St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols hit his 693rd career home run in the 7th inning of the Cardinals game versus the Chicago Cubs. He has 41 games to hit seven home runs in order to reach 700 before season's end.
