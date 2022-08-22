ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bleacher Report

MLB Players and Teams Trending in the Right and Wrong Direction

As time winds down on the 2022 Major League Baseball season, some players and teams are coasting along as they have been all year. Think the Aaron Judges and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the baseball world. This is not about them. It's instead about four teams and six players—plus...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Report: Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Deleted Cell Phone Data amid MLB Cheating Probe

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow deleted messages off his cell phone amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an excerpt from his upcoming book Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess, The Athletic's Evan Drellich noted MLB believes Luhnow was the only person in the organization "who had deleted material off their phone after the time when the league had instructed Astros to preserve their phones" for information.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Twins' Byron Buxton Placed on 10-Day IL with Hip Injury

The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. Buxton exited Monday's 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers after the sixth inning because of right hip tightness. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Juan Soto Won't Play for Padres vs. Guardians With Back Injury

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is out for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians because of left-mid back tightness, the team told reporters. Soto was acquired by San Diego at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also landed veteran first baseman Josh Bell and sent a substantial haul of prospects to Washington to complete the deal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild

The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/23/2022

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick. Corbin Burnes goes for the Brewers, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers. What a battle we are in for. Two elite starters with Cy Young aspirations will face each other […] The post MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders

The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

