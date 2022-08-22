Read full article on original website
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
MCU fans are hoping that ‘Thunderbolts’ doesn’t get the ‘Suicide Squad’ treatment
For those who don’t know who The Thunderbolts are, they’re essentially an anti-hero team in the Marvel franchise. And since it was announced that The Thunderbolts will have a film at the end of Phase Five in 2024, fans are praying that this anti-hero film won’t receive the same treatment as another anti-hero film that made its way to the cinema, twice.
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
Fans point out that ‘She-Hulk’ critics are in for a shock when they discover ‘X-Men’
If there’s one particular sentence that sums up the reactionary response to every new Marvel show, especially She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, it’s that the MCU got “political”, and now fans are wondering how some may react to the X-Men. She-Hulk has seen a small minority of...
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
Marvel detectives think ‘She-Hulk’ just set up the Thunderbolts
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. For a show that’s being pitched as the wacky, sitcom stepchild of the MCU, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sure promises to be an unexpectedly important link in the franchise’s chain. Mark Ruffalo plays a key role as Bruce Banner, and we know we’ve got returns for both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Benedict Wong’s Wong to come. Not to mention Tim Roth’s comeback as Abomination in today’s second episode, which fan detectives are convinced just subtly set up the Thunderbolts.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ just introduced Wolverine to the MCU
As of Ms. Marvel, mutants have officially arrived in the MCU, with Kamala Khan being revealed to have the X-Gene in the closing moments of the final episode. This means plans are undoubtedly afoot for the introduction of more mutants, and fans can’t wait to see the Marvel Studios versions of some of the greatest comic book characters of all time.
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
DC Comics: 10 most powerful villains
It is no secret that the DCEU has become popular given the rise and love of superheroes that has taken the world by storm. Everyone loves to follow a good hero that has their head on straight and saves the day, however with every good superhero comes a powerful villain that the hero needs to defeat. Here are the 10 most powerful villains within the DCEU.
MCU fan thinks they’ve found the Guardians of the Galaxy’s successors
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are gearing up for a teary goodbye next year, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was confirmed by director James Gunn to be the final arc in the story of the Guardians. Whether that means the characters will be gone for good, we can’t know for sure, but for the sake of one’s emotions, it’s best to err on the side of caution.
‘Star Wars’ fans share the strangest theories you’ve never heard
In a franchise that has spanned decades, of course, fans have had many strange theories and today the Star Wars community has come together to air the weirdest and most unbelievable theories out there. Over the years some fun theories have caught on such as the Darth Jar Jar theory...
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
‘Star Wars’ fans ponder a reality where Padme survived to see Anakin become Vader
At times like these, Stars Wars needs to produce a ‘What if…?’ series of its own. Especially now, since more content involving past characters is getting produced. Now, another ‘what if’ scenario was proposed to the Star Wars community — what if Padmé Amidala survived and saw Anakin Skywalker turn into Darth Vader?
A smash hit that had a sequel cruelly ripped away conquers the streaming Top 10
A blockbuster action movie based on an instantly-recognizable and globally popular IP, which boasted an Academy Award winner star in the lead role, landed the best reviews of its franchise, and netted a solid $276 million box office haul on a budget of around $100 million sounds like a license to crank out sequels. In the case of 2018’s Tomb Raider, though, it’s back to the drawing board.
Neil Gaiman sabotaged an awful ‘The Sandman’ movie by leaking the script online
Hollywood has been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman for decades. That long wait was worth it, as Netflix’s faithful adaptation of the comics (under Gaiman’s watchful eye) is everything fans dreamed of, bringing the story we know and love to live-action with a few sensible tweaks and alterations.
DC fans are giving up on the Michael Keaton comeback before it’s even started
Comics fans were over the moon with excitement when the news broke that Michael Keaton would return as Batman thirty years on from his last appearance. Warner Bros had decided Keaton would be the glue that tied a DCEU multiverse story together, with the plan being that he’d be introduced in The Flash, next turn up in Batgirl, and then in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
A nostalgic new trend sees the internet destroy your fave films with Linkin Park
Cast your mind back to the glory days of cinema. The year of our lord and savior, 2007. The world was yet to suffer from the global financial crisis, the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t even exist, and most importantly: Linkin Park and Transformers were massive. A strange new trend...
