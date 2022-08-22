Read full article on original website
Motorcycle Rider Slams into Light Standard, Suffers Fatal Injuries
A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control and plowed into a light pole at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kane Street and Olivewood Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said the rider, whose identity was not...
L.A. Weekly
Gregory Hudson Lynch Dies in Rollover Crash on 5 Freeway [San Clemente, CA]
63-Year-Old Man Killed in Rollover Collision near Camino De Los Mares. The collision happened around 9:40 a.m., near Camino De Los Mares on August 20th. Per reports, 63-year-old Lynch was driving a Maserati west on the highway when he lost control for reasons unknown. As a result, the vehicle struck...
L.A. Weekly
Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]
28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
mynewsla.com
Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people suffered major injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Moreno Valley Tuesday evening. The crash involving an unknown number of vehicles was reported just before 7 p.m. in the area of North Sanderson Avenue and Gilman Springs Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The two victims were...
Flash flooding washes out part of eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County
Flash flooding in eastern Riverside County washed out a part of the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to Caltrans.
1 Person Dead Atleast 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Sunday evening in Anaheim. The officials stated that a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla crashed into each other in the FasTrak lanes just west of Imperial [..]
New video shows severe flood damage to 10 Fwy in Riverside County; eastbound lanes remain closed
Eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway remained closed in Riverside County Thursday morning after heavy rainfall delivered a flash flood that washed away a section of the road. The flooding occurred just before 8 p.m., impacting the 10 Fwy south of Joshua Tree National Park, Caltrans said. Initially, both directions of the freeway were closed. […]
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said. The 69-year-old man was injured at about 7:25 a.m. on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and he died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
1 killed, another injured in Palmdale crash
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision In Palmdale Area
One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Avenue O, near Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision but was...
vvng.com
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a late-night multi-vehicle traffic collision on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. It happened at 12:27 am, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, on the northbound I-15, south of Bear Valley Road. The crash involved 4-5 vehicles including a Mercedez C300 that overturned and landed along the right shoulder in a drainage ditch.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach
A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Erupts North of Highway 74 in Homeland
A brush fire erupted Wednesday on a hillside in Homeland, burning nearly an acre before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. between Briggs and Sultanas roads, just north of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple...
One Man Killed, Two Injured In Cypress Crash
One man was killed and two others were hospitalized as a result of a crash in Cypress involving an Amazon delivery truck and a Chevrolet Camaro, authorities said Monday.
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint on Aug. 26
The Anaheim Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday (August 26th), on Beach and Ball starting at 6pm. About 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes daily — that’s one person every 52 minutes. The Anaheim Police Department emphasizes the...
mynewsla.com
Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after her car is struck in Fontana by vehicle which was fleeing hit-and-run incident
A woman died after her car was struck in Fontana by a vehicle which had been fleeing from a hit-and-run incident in Rialto on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The collision in eastern Fontana occurred at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at about 2:47...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Montebello
A homicide investigation is underway in Montebello, after a man was fatally shot in the back Monday afternoon. The scene unfolded a little before 3:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched following reports of a shooting.According to deputies, the man was lying between two motorhomes and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounce dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information readily available on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
