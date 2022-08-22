Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
FOX Sports
Why South Carolina and Arkansas could surprise the SEC | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down which teams in the SEC will do better than their preseason win totals, and which teams will fall short. RJ is high on South Carolina and Arkansas to exceed their totals, but he believes Mississippi State will fall short of theirs. RJ also gives his best bets to put ‘Money in the Bag.’
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch
Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
JC on OL/DL class at South Carolina
JC Shurburtt talks about the line of scrimmage classes for the Gamecocks during the 2023 cycle. It was the top priority for the program and looks like they are well on their way.
One national writer predicts Clemson to miss playoff again, another thinks Tigers are ACC's most overrated team
CBS Sports on Monday published its ACC expert picks for 2022, taking a look at the conference and who their experts see as the most overrated and underrated teams, making bold predictions and conference champion (...)
ESPN analyst: 'I don't love the narrative surrounding Clemson right now'
On ESPN's College Football Live show on Tuesday, ESPN college football analysts Greg McElroy and Joey Galloway discussed Clemson's over/under being set at 10.5 wins according to Caesars (...)
Gamecock fans will have a new home base at South End’s The Horseshoe
University of South Carolina fans will soon have a new go-to game bar in Charlotte to cheer on the Gamecocks. Owner James Korpela tells Axios he hopes to open The Horseshoe by September 3, the first game of the season against Georgia State. Why it matters: Charlotte is full of University of South Carolina fans […] The post Gamecock fans will have a new home base at South End’s The Horseshoe appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Florida Gator Football Tickets On The Clearance Rack At Costco Is A Bad Sign For The Upcoming Season
A while back, the University of South Carolina’s football program went viral after season tickets were shown being sold at a local Costco. At the time, I couldn’t figure out if the bizarre move was genius, or downright sad that they couldn’t sellout season tickets through other platforms.
South Carolina basketball: latest on recruiting
