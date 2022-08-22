ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch

Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
Axios Charlotte

Gamecock fans will have a new home base at South End’s The Horseshoe

University of South Carolina fans will soon have a new go-to game bar in Charlotte to cheer on the Gamecocks. Owner James Korpela tells Axios he hopes to open The Horseshoe by September 3, the first game of the season against Georgia State. Why it matters: Charlotte is full of University of South Carolina fans […] The post Gamecock fans will have a new home base at South End’s The Horseshoe appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

