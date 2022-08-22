ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple's vice president for public safety starts job with department's morale at all-time low

By Alicia Roberts
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Temple University's inaugural vice president for public safety heads to work. Jennifer Griffin, a veteran of the Delaware State Police, was selected back in June at a time when campus safety has been under scrutiny following a rash of crime near campus in recent months.

With 35 active patrol spots still unfilled, the police association president said change can't come soon enough.

"The university kind of always would view us as almost a necessary evil," Alec Shaffer, the president of the Temple University Police Association, said.

Hours before Temple University's first-ever vice president for public safety's first day on the job, its police association president, tweeted: "Instead of patrolling the streets to prevent crime and respond to emergencies, our officers are cleaning up barricades from this weekends events. [Temple University] wonders why we can't retain cops or reduce crime."

"The last month we lost three officers, a lot of different reasons," Shaffer said. "But I think a majority of those reasons were how they're treated within the department."

Shaffer said with department morale at an all-time low, he's hopeful to meet with Dr. Griffin this week to address a number of issues, starting with the most basic.

"Our cars should have air conditioning, that shouldn't be even thought about," Shaffer said. "Our officers should not be alone on a bike in 100 degree weather. Our officers shouldn't be alone on a bike at two o'clock in the morning."

Just last week, Temple's president sat down exclusively with CBS3. He talked about the university's new violence reduction task force, meant to find solutions to the crime on and near campus. Meanwhile, students heading back to class say safety affects them every day.

"You have to think about it constantly," Maggie Koehler, a Temple student, said.

"My parents are always like, 'Make sure you walk with someone,''" Elizabeth Gama, another student, said.

Many at Temple hope this new leadership will finally bring long-overdue progress.

"It does start at the top," Shaffer said. "Having a strong leader like Dr. Griffin will have a trickle down effect, hopefully."

Temple's Police Association will host a peace walk on Sept. 25. The goal is to bring together all resources involved in prioritizing safety.

