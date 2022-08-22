REAL COUNTY -- Brandi Pichardo says she wants nothing more than to find her 25-year-old son. Dimitri Perez. "It's been rough, it's been rough, " said Pichardo. Perez who lives in Leakey, about a hundred miles from San Antonio hasn't been seen since April 14, 2022. There have been several...

