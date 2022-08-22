Bengals give up lead late in 4th, fall to Giants 25-22
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Webb’s second touchdown pass of the second half to Bachman capped a nine-play, 75-yard march that started right after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18.
Webb, who is the Giants third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, finished 22 of 27 for 204 yards, including a 22-yard TD to Backman earlier in the quarter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0