Bengals give up lead late in 4th, fall to Giants 25-22

By Joey DeBerardino
 3 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Webb’s second touchdown pass of the second half to Bachman capped a nine-play, 75-yard march that started right after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18.

Webb, who is the Giants third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, finished 22 of 27 for 204 yards, including a 22-yard TD to Backman earlier in the quarter.

