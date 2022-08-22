Full Lineups Released for Halloween Horror Nights, Death Eaters to Appear for First Time at USH, Universal Files Petition for Epic Universe Street Name, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (8/15/22-8/21/22)

Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Guests Blast Universal Studios For Decade-Old Poster
The Simpsons’ days at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are numbered. The Walt Disney Company announced it would purchase 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion in 2017 and officially completed the merger in 2019. One TikToker discovered that Universal Studios Hollywood might be neglecting the ride ahead...
WDW News Today
Lil’ Boo Sipper Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights 31
Lil’ Boo’s lil’ face is on many Halloween Horror Nights items this year at Universal Orlando Resort, but the new Lil’ Boo Sipper will surely be one of the most coveted! We found the sipper at All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure. Lil’ Boo...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Revealed: The Longest Rides at Universal Studios Orlando
A trip to Florida simply isn’t complete without at least one day spent at Universal Studios Orlando, Florida. This theme park is one of the most-visited resorts in the country and the world, with over 10 million tourists per year. The park features attractions, events, rides, and shows, making...
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Pushes Back Massive Refurbishment Amid Revenge of the Mummy Closure
Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort may not be able to ride Revenge of the Mummy just yet, but at least they can experience another popular attraction at the Florida theme park, which was scheduled to close this month temporarily. Universal Orlando Resort appears to have pushed back the refurbishment of...
Inside the Magic
More Details Released For New Coaster at California Theme Park
More details about a thrilling new coaster coming soon to a massive California theme park have been released, and we can’t wait to ride it. Amid the constant race for the most thrilling attractions, the best entertainment offerings, the most popular events, and even the best dining options for Guests, SeaWorld has recently made significant developments to earn one of the top spots among the different theme parks across the country.
allears.net
Ride Construction UPDATES For Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Theme Park
There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!
Magical Dining is Back! What’s New for 2022 + Top Date Night Picks
Magical Dining is scheduled for Friday, August 26 – Sunday, October 2, 2022. We look forward to the month of August each year, which always kicks off Visit Orlando's multi-week Magical Dining program. This annual celebration of Orlando eateries offers... The post Magical Dining is Back! What’s New for 2022 + Top Date Night Picks appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
10NEWS
Disney+ subscribers receive free early access to parks on Sept. 8
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney+ subscribers are in for a treat this September. Disney+ Day is on Sept. 8, and the company announced on Monday that its parks are getting ready to celebrate subscribers with special offers. People subscribed to the streaming service will be invited with their travel parties...
citysurfingorlando.com
Out and About: Pizza and Fireworks at Playa Pizza .. #PlayaPizza #OrlandoPizza #Foodies #VeganFoodies
Playa Pizza recently opened in Horizon West, behind Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and we were invited to check it out. The restaurant is the brainchild of Stephen Facella, who was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the pandemic. He was on the beach in Puerto Rico when...
sltablet.com
Clermont Performing Arts Center Announces Its 2022-2023 Season Line Up
Tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season of extraordinary entertainment at the Clermont Performing Arts Center”. Main Stage performances, Friday Night shows at the Black Box and Charlie Grinker’s “Favorite Moments” are part of this season’s line up. The Clermont Performing Arts Center...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Aug 27-Sept 2
Family-owned businesses are the backbone of Central Florida’s food community, and while many restaurants are highlighted in the current issue of Edible Orlando, it’s also important to recognize the family farmers. Zellwood sweet corn, celery, grass-fed beef, veggies, eggs, and OJ are coming from hard-working families in and around the area.
PLAYA PIZZA Is Heating Up Its Oven In Windermere
The New York-Style Pizza Restaurant to Open Soon in Horizon West
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
whereverfamily.com
Discovery Cove in Orlando Offers Free $50 Gift Card Per Guest
Save more on family travel to Orlando with this offer from Orlando’s Discovery Cove, an all-inclusive day resort. Discovery Cove offers one free $50 gift card per guest with the purchase of a single-day admission ticket, available for a limited time. The gift card can be used for merchandise, photos and more at Discovery Cove or at the other domestic parks in the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment group.
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
WESH
Cineworld considers bankruptcy putting fate of Oviedo Regal Cinemas in question
OVIEDO, Fla. — A major theater chain says it's contemplating a reorganization under bankruptcy laws as it works to recover from the financial hardship caused by the pandemic. Cineworld owns Regal Cinemas and Regal is the biggest draw at the Oviedo Mall–a place looking for its own financial rebound....
yourcommunitypaper.com
Renovation of vacant office building could revive Orange Avenue dead zone
The vacant building at 500 N. Orange Ave. is now undergoing renovations. The building was most recently used by AT&T for storage but has sat unoccupied for years. On Orange Avenue, from south of Colonial Drive to the Orange County Courthouse, vacant buildings and unused lots have resulted in a sort of dead zone blocks north of the heart of downtown. The covered entranceway of the abandoned office building was often used as shelter by homeless people who slept there at night. It was purchased for $7 million by Michigan-based West Second Street Associates in 2015, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser.
sltablet.com
Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont
CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
