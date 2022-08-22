‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO