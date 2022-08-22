ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensville, MO

krcgtv.com

South Callaway looks to lean on returning talent

The South Callaway Bulldogs are gearing up for a new season this fall in Mokane. An experienced group is coming back for head coach Zach Hess in his 9th season at the helm, with 15 starters coming back.
MOKANE, MO
Washington Missourian

Dairy Delight serves up new owners

Dairy Delight, Washington’s home of the “Gooey Burger,” has new ownership. Dan and Sue Arcobasso sold the business to their nephew Terrill Struttmann and his son Peyton Struttmann. The Struttmanns have been operating the business since July 1.
WASHINGTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Public Schools pep rally ignites new school year

Monday was the first day of school for Jefferson City Public Schools students this fall semester. Teachers and staff members prepared for this special day with a district wide pep rally on Friday at Capital City High School. Capital City High School Cheerleader Faith Adkins said, “I thought the pep...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Ashland bridge over Highway 63 to be closed next week

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a bridge over Highway 63 in Ashland next week. They will work on the Broadway bridge over the highway. The areas between the east and west roundabouts will be closed from 8:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday, August 30. If the weather is...
ASHLAND, MO
FOX 2

Endangered silver advisory issued for Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a 79-year-old man missing out of Lincoln County, Missouri. Michael Clifford Spangler went missing Monday at about 6 p.m. from a home located on North Ethlyn Road in Winfield. Authorities described Spangler as being 5’11” and 225 pounds with gray hair and […]
krcgtv.com

Two week repair project starts Monday on Route 179

The Missouri Department of Transportation started a two-week-long repair project on Route 179 on Monday. Over the next two weeks until September 1, one lane of 179 will be closed between Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City and the Moniteau County line. Work will take place between 8 am and 4...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
theijnews.com

LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN

‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Sports
krcgtv.com

Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard

JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Advice to incoming middle schoolers and how to make the most of junior high

The transition from elementary school to middle school can be a big one, but with more freedom comes a little more responsibility. Students at California Middle School and Jefferson City School District (JCSD) kicked off the 2022-2023 school year on Monday and offered some advice to any 6th graders who are walking the halls of middle school for the first time this year.
CALIFORNIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton superintendent talks cyber security as school year begins

FULTON — As students head back to the classroom, challenges like staffing shortages are visible for school districts. The ones less visible, such as cyber-attacks, are still a concern, however, most recently rocking the Cedar Rapids School District in Iowa. For Fulton Public Schools, Superintendent Ty Crain said many...
FULTON, MO

