krcgtv.com
South Callaway looks to lean on returning talent
The South Callaway Bulldogs are gearing up for a new season this fall in Mokane. An experienced group is coming back for head coach Zach Hess in his 9th season at the helm, with 15 starters coming back.
krcgtv.com
First ever senior sunrise event starts the first day back at Jefferson City High School
JEFFERSON CITY — The student body at Jefferson City High School organized their first ever senior sunrise event on Monday to kick off the start of the year. The students gathered at the football field's end zone at 6:15 a.m. to talk. eat donuts, and take a group photo before classes start.
Washington Missourian
Dairy Delight serves up new owners
Dairy Delight, Washington’s home of the “Gooey Burger,” has new ownership. Dan and Sue Arcobasso sold the business to their nephew Terrill Struttmann and his son Peyton Struttmann. The Struttmanns have been operating the business since July 1.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Public Schools pep rally ignites new school year
Monday was the first day of school for Jefferson City Public Schools students this fall semester. Teachers and staff members prepared for this special day with a district wide pep rally on Friday at Capital City High School. Capital City High School Cheerleader Faith Adkins said, “I thought the pep...
School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
krcgtv.com
Ashland bridge over Highway 63 to be closed next week
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a bridge over Highway 63 in Ashland next week. They will work on the Broadway bridge over the highway. The areas between the east and west roundabouts will be closed from 8:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday, August 30. If the weather is...
Endangered silver advisory issued for Lincoln County man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a 79-year-old man missing out of Lincoln County, Missouri. Michael Clifford Spangler went missing Monday at about 6 p.m. from a home located on North Ethlyn Road in Winfield. Authorities described Spangler as being 5’11” and 225 pounds with gray hair and […]
krcgtv.com
Two week repair project starts Monday on Route 179
The Missouri Department of Transportation started a two-week-long repair project on Route 179 on Monday. Over the next two weeks until September 1, one lane of 179 will be closed between Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City and the Moniteau County line. Work will take place between 8 am and 4...
theijnews.com
LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN
‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
krcgtv.com
First day at Kirchner State School brings routine back for students
JEFFERSON CITY — Monday was the first day of school for students at Kirchner State School for the severely disabled. Students got to school at 9 a.m. on Monday and administrators were excited to welcome them back to the classroom. Kirchner is one of 34 Missouri Schools for the...
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
Jefferson City woman files lawsuit aimed at knocking recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged that...
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
krcgtv.com
Advice to incoming middle schoolers and how to make the most of junior high
The transition from elementary school to middle school can be a big one, but with more freedom comes a little more responsibility. Students at California Middle School and Jefferson City School District (JCSD) kicked off the 2022-2023 school year on Monday and offered some advice to any 6th graders who are walking the halls of middle school for the first time this year.
krcgtv.com
Fulton superintendent talks cyber security as school year begins
FULTON — As students head back to the classroom, challenges like staffing shortages are visible for school districts. The ones less visible, such as cyber-attacks, are still a concern, however, most recently rocking the Cedar Rapids School District in Iowa. For Fulton Public Schools, Superintendent Ty Crain said many...
krcgtv.com
Missouri schools 'among safest place for children,' DESE Commissioner says
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As students and teachers head back to classrooms this week for the first new school year since the Uvalde shooting in May, KRCG 13 investigated how Missouri officials prepare school security ahead of the new semester. "I would say that our schools still remain among...
MoDOT reveals new plan to fix congestion on I-64 and I-70 interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reveals its design to reduce congestion and accidents at Interstate 64 and 70 in St. Charles County.
