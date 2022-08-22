Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Batavia golf course reopens after $7.5M in improvements
A west suburban golf course has reopened as “new and improved” after being closed for more than a season. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
MyStateline.com
Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship money
More than 300 motorcycles roared into a local community on Wednesday in the name of a good cause. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. Weather in Your Backyard – Wednesday Evening (8/24/22) Rockford families get free groceries. After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking …
MyStateline.com
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving
The youngest survivor hurt in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting is making progress in his recovery. 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. New federal ‘ghost gun’ law takes effect. 4 people shot outside Chicago high school. Weather...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 19-21
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 19 at 12:33 p.m. David J. Smith, 33, of Princeton was arrested on an outstanding LaSalle County warrant and released with a Sept. 1 court date. On Aug. 19 at 12:59 p.m. Goldie L. Johnson-Kirksy, 28, of Rochelle was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant and transferred.
MyStateline.com
Average Rockford gas price falls to $4
Gas prices continue to fall in the "Forest City." 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for …. Veterans walking across country to help bring remains …. Beware of gas gift card scams. Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages.
MyStateline.com
Freeport's Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now
More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for …. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. New federal ‘ghost gun’ law takes effect. 4 people shot outside Chicago high school. Weather in Your...
MyStateline.com
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. New federal ‘ghost gun’ law takes effect. Weather in Your Backyard – Wednesday Evening (8/24/22) Rockford families get free groceries. After...
WIFR
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts doing better, took part in wheelchair race
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, continues to improve and is now in better spirits, a family spokesperson said. The spokesperson says Cooper no longer requires IV pain...
WIFR
Shower/t-storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the stretch weather-wise of late, as the Stateline enjoyed yet another gorgeous day Tuesday. For the eighth time in the past nine days, temperatures topped out between 80° and 85°, and that streak is likely to continue Wednesday. However, there will be some changes, some noticeable, to occur as well.
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
An early outlook for Chicago's winter
Chicago - Be sure to enjoy the warm sunshine this week. If you are like me, I try to relish these days while I can because lurking in the back of my mind is the cold and snow that winter will inevitably bring. How bad will this upcoming winter be?
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
MyStateline.com
Machesney Park's Harlem High students get a sneak peak at careers
A local school is a couple of days into their school year, and students are being offered a unique learning experience. Machesney Park’s Harlem High students get a sneak …. 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for …. Veterans walking...
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
Mom shares video of last time her Belvidere sons, fiancé were seen alive
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Maddie Way, fiancée of Andrew Hintt and mother of their boys, Benjamin and Sebastian, has taken to TikTok to share her feelings after the three were murdered in Belvidere in December 2020. Way shared video from their home’s Ring doorbell camera late last week, showing Hintt and the boys returning for the […]
rockfordscanner.com
Scene Photos Added: Shooting Incident on the West Side, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 3:30 pm on N Johnston, between Andrews and School st. Initial reports are saying that witnesses heard approx. 50 gunshots. Sources were reporting a possible shooting victim. Medical was on scene, but it is unclear if there was...
MyStateline.com
After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking to the future
The Rockford Fire Department announced that Michele Pankow would be the new Fire Chief a year ago Tuesday. After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking …. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. New federal ‘ghost gun’ law takes effect. 4 people shot outside Chicago...
PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show
As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side
Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
