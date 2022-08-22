ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Orange Line travel plan will be tested Monday with significant increase in traffic expected

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPX8w_0hQ2uBgQ00

BOSTON — Hundreds of shuttle buses from all over the country are ready to go for the first Monday morning commute during the Orange Line shutdown.

“It’s like a train if you think about it, they line up like a train – about 6 to 8 buses, they all line up like train cars, they all keep taking off, it’s actually pretty good,” said Jammie Baker, who rides the Orange Line regularly.

Baker says she usually has a straight shot on the Orange Line from Revere to her work at Boston Medical Center, but she has already mapped out a new way to get to work this week.

“I take the T so I know my way around the T pretty well, but people who are just now starting to realize ‘oh crap I have to figure out something else,’ that’s the inconvenience you’re going to see,” said Baker.

Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler says everyone should plan ahead for their commute Monday if you work in the Boston area.

“It is the first weekday, although we’ve been doing this since Friday night, it’s the first weekday for changes and there are changes in our roads and our streets to accommodate this,” said Sec. Tesler.

Even if you don’t ride the T, Tesler says they’re expecting a significant increase in traffic with some road closures to allow for new bus and bike lanes during the Orange Line shutdown, so give yourself extra time.

“This is a necessary and significant amount of work we need to get done and it doesn’t come without inconvenience, but we believe at the end of this period of time, with everyone’s support, we’ll be better for it,” said Tesler.

Tesler says he knows the next few days may be tough, but MassDOT is open to making any changes if problems arise.

“All of our customers do adapt and do learn, our riders and our drivers, we do adapt when changes happen, but we also make changes and we make changes as we go, so we do not see this as a final plan as opposed to an opportunity to continue to learn,” said Tesler.

If you’re still unsure how to get around this week, you can go on the MBTA website and there’s an option there to plan your trip: Building a Better T 2022 | Projects | MBTA

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Orange Line service changes illegal, group alleges

Alleging that the MBTA failed to properly examine the impacts of the Orange Line shutdown on communities of color, a civil rights group on Wednesday asked federal authorities to intervene amid what it described as an “illegal and discriminatory” change in service. Lawyers for Civil Rights called for...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far

Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Boston, MA
Cars
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Revere, MA
godsavethepoints.com

(Yes, Really!) Boston Logan Airport “Summer Of Hell” 2.0

Even non-travelers know that this has been one of the worst summers in history for passengers. The travails have ranged from airport employee and pilot shortages to a summer storms, and by now, passengers feel lucky if they simply arrive at their destination on the day that they were supposed to.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live updates: Issues reported on Green Line and Red Line amid Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — The shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line is getting its first-morning commute tests this week. The 30-day Orange Line shutdown began Friday night meaning commuters will have to try alternative routes such as the Commuter Rail, shuttle buses, driving, riding bicycles, or just walking to get to their jobs, appointments, or classes. Here’s some information to know immediately as you check in on how it’s going, with the threat of rain on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Plan#Shuttle Buses#Vehicles#The Orange Line#Boston Medical Center#Sec
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Car crash ‘cherry on top’ of local driving school woes

BOSTON — “Find another street!” That’s what residents of Woodlawn Street in Jamaica Plain are asking a Boston driving school to do. They told 25 Investigates instructors from Paloma Driving School have been using their small dead-end road as a training ground for students. Parallel parking, 3-point turns, and congestion are a common sight, according to residents.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Route 20 in Auburn closed after dump truck roll over

Route 20 in Auburn was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck. The road near Millbury Street and Montclair Drive was covered with gravel spread from the upturned vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Auburn police. Officials advised the public to avoid using the...
AUBURN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman beaten on MBTA bus after telling assailant she was talking too loud and to ‘shut up’

BOSTON — What started as a conversation on a cell phone Tuesday afternoon ended with an assault and an arrest. Transit Police say they responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a fight on an MBTA bus. Responding officers were approached by a victim who claimed she had been attacked by a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Shauntay Simmons of Boston, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks

Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
116K+
Followers
123K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy