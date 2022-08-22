Monument defaced with swastikas at Brooklyn Holocaust memorial
The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a monument was defaced at Holocaust Memorial Park in Brooklyn. Someone used a permanent black marker to draw swastikas, curses, and graffiti in Russian. The park is in Sheepshead Bay, where many Holocaust survivors relocated after WWII. ALSO READ | Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River
A yacht caught on fire on Saturday afternoon on the Hudson River.---------- * More Brooklyn news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 1