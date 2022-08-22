ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?

Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Route 20 in Auburn closed after dump truck roll over

Route 20 in Auburn was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck. The road near Millbury Street and Montclair Drive was covered with gravel spread from the upturned vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Auburn police. Officials advised the public to avoid using the...
AUBURN, MA
City
Framingham, MA
thelocalne.ws

Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20 on Lockwood Lane, near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
TOPSFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, August 25, 2022

1 This is week 10 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. It is open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Some of the food trucks may arrive as early as noon. 2. The Framingham Public Library will host an outdoor jazz concert at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch tonight. performing will be the Steve Rudolph Trio Big band from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Astronaut’s Grove. Bring your own chair.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WBEC AM

Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts

Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
#Thunderstorms
leominsterchamp.com

One person injured in single-vehicle crash on Lancaster Street in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital and shut down a section of Lancaster Street for more than three hours Wednesday. “There was a bad accident, one car into the bridge on Lancaster Street,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said around 9:20 a.m. during his daily Facebook video update.
LEOMINSTER, MA
touristmeetstraveler.com

Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines

Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks

Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint near end of August

A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
