58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
Off Ramp Between Interstates 93 and 495 in Andover to Close Nightly Starting Sunday
Drivers are advised that the northbound off ramp from Interstate 93 to Interstate 495 in Andover closes Sunday night through Friday, Sept. 2. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the temporary closing of the exit 40A ramp on I-93 northbound to I-495 northbound takes place each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
WRTA Service Changes Go Into Effect on August 27
WORCESTER - The WRTA is making bus route changes starting this weekend. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 27 and include routes 1 and 3, 5 and 6, 8 and 25, 12, 14 and the shuttle between Southbridge, Dudley and Webster. To review the upcoming service...
Route 20 in Auburn closed after dump truck roll over
Route 20 in Auburn was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck. The road near Millbury Street and Montclair Drive was covered with gravel spread from the upturned vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Auburn police. Officials advised the public to avoid using the...
Framingham High Girls Swim & Dive Car Wash Fundraiser Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team will hold its annual car wash on Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CJ”s Northside Grill in Nobscot. The fundraiser is $10 for cars and $15 for trucks. Funds raised will support the program...
thelocalne.ws
Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20 on Lockwood Lane, near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, August 25, 2022
1 This is week 10 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. It is open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Some of the food trucks may arrive as early as noon. 2. The Framingham Public Library will host an outdoor jazz concert at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch tonight. performing will be the Steve Rudolph Trio Big band from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Astronaut’s Grove. Bring your own chair.
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
leominsterchamp.com
One person injured in single-vehicle crash on Lancaster Street in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital and shut down a section of Lancaster Street for more than three hours Wednesday. “There was a bad accident, one car into the bridge on Lancaster Street,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said around 9:20 a.m. during his daily Facebook video update.
AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Down 41 Cents From July, But Still 26 Cents Higher Than National Average
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’s average gas price is down 11 cents from last week ($4.27), averaging $4.16 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 41 cents lower than a month ago ($4.57), and $1.12 higher than August 22, 2021 ($3.04).
Tryouts For Framingham High Girls Swim & Dive Team Begin Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team will have tryouts for the 2022 season starting Tuesday, August 23. Tryouts will be held at the Wayland Community pool. Framingham High girls head coach Mike Foley is also the boys swim & dive coach for Wayland High during the winter season, and was able to secure swim time at Wayland.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines
Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
WCVB
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
NECN
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
WCVB
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Earlier this month, Beacon Mobility,...
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint near end of August
A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
