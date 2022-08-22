ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Online

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
It’s the night that House Targaryen devotees have been waiting for. Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon finally premiered Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max , teasing no shortage of fantastical fire fights, epic alliances and more dragon kingdom drama in Westeros.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Daemon is a distant uncle of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in the original series based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire books .

Related: Inside House of the Dragon : The Epic Mission to Make the Next Game of Thrones

Showrunner Ryan Condal told The Hollywood Reporter , “I’ve been a fan of these books for 20 years…. I was a fan of Game of Thrones — I watched the pilot the night it aired on HBO and every episode after. You can’t follow Thrones , it’s The Beatles. I’m setting out as a fan to make the thing I want to see, and I’m happy with what we’ve achieved. The Targaryens are like the Jedi in Star Wars , where you heard about this time when they were plentiful and powerful and always wanted to see that. And now you get to.”

Below, keep reading to find out House of the Dragon ‘s episode release schedule, the finale date and how to watch the series without cable, plus new Game of Thrones merch to shop online.

How to Stream House of the Dragons Online: Premiere Date, Episode Schedule

House of the Dragon premiered Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max . The Game of Thrones prequel series’ first season spans 10 episodes, each approximately one hour long. Each episode will air every Sunday, and the finale will will be broadcast Oct. 23.

Cord cutters can stream House of the Dragon online exclusively online on HBO Max, which costs $10 per month for the ad-supported plan or $15 monthly for the ad-free package. The streamer is currently offering 40 percent off annual plans for new subscribers who sign up by Oct. 30. The limited-time HBO Max deal brings your first year’s price down to $70 with ads (a savings of $50) or $105 without ads (or $75 off the regular price).

While both packages let you watch all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and the new season of House of the Dragon as well as hundreds of TV shows and movies in HBO’s library, only the ad-free option lets you download content for offline viewing and watch select movies in 4K HD.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Online for Free

You can technically watch House of the Dragon online for free if you’re a new subscriber to Hulu, which offers a seven-day free trial . After your first week, Hulu’s base plan starts at $7 per month, and you can add on HBO Max for an additional monthly fee of $15.

AT&T subscribers may also get access to HBO Max for free with select wireless, Internet and TV plans, including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber and DirecTV Stream Choice. Learn more here .

Shop More House of the Dragon Official Merch

A Song of Ice & Fire Series by George R.R. Martin

Buy: 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Series by George R.R. Martin $57.07

The Making of HBO’s House of the Dragon Coffee Table Book

'The Making of HBO's House of the Dragon'

$60


House of the Dragon Rhaenyra Targaryen Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

House of the Dragon Rhaenyra Targaryen Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

$15


House of the Dragon Dreams Didn’t Die Bomber Jacket

House of the Dragon Bomber Jacket

$185


ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Cheat Sheet

After more than three years, HBO is finally dipping its toes back into Westeros this weekend. And if you ever had trouble following Game of Thrones, well, House of the Dragon won’t be much more straightforward. The new series, a prequel set almost 200 years before Thrones, is a “family drama” that centers on a civil war for the Iron Throne, which means it will feature plenty of Targaryens, more than a dozen dragons, and a family tree that looks more like a family tumbleweed.
TV SERIES
