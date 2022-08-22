ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn residents worry preliminary redistricting map won't accurately reflect communities

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Brooklyn residents attended a public hearing in Crown Heights Sunday night to express their concerns with a new redistricting plan.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years following the national census to reflect population changes.

Those who attended the event at Medgar Evers College stood before the New York City Districting Commission to voice their opinions.

Many residents said they are not pleased with the preliminary map and they added that the current map will only divide their communities.

They requested that the commission keep their neighborhoods intact.

The public hearing was one of five that happened around the city, where residents wrote letters, joined via Zoom and stood up to sound off on the redistricting plan.

A common concern among residents was that communities of color will be alienated, have less voting power and economic control.

Commission Chairman Dennis Walcott, however, said their goal is to keep everyone in mind.

Walcott said the commission will have a finalized version of the map by the end of the year.

Residents said they hope the new map will accurately reflect a fair share of representation.

