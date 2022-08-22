ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Sidney Daily News

Senior Center celebrates 25 years

SIDNEY—The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County has been a large part of the community since its doors opened on Sept. 2, 1997. Originally, the Senior Center shared the building with the Gateway Arts Council, until 2005, and with only 131 members when the doors opened, the center started out small. After only six months, their membership grew to 500-plus members.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region

A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown

LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
LIMA, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Derby Days held in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s Derby Days brought traditional festival fun back to the village last Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13. The three days of family fun began Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull and other events, including a talent contest. Friday night, Aug. 12, brought Motorcycle Bike...
LEWISBURG, OH
dayton.com

Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives

After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business. “We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Shared Harvest Food Distributions return to Darke County

ANSONIA, OH — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, Ansonia Local Schools, and Darke County United Way, return to Darke County with their “drive-thru” food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools, Wednesday, August 31st from 4:30-6:30 PM. This is the first day of school for Ansonia therefore we ask participants to line up after 4:00 p.m. and to be aware of students and buses.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton

Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
dayton.com

Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District

A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend

Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Daily Advocate

Darke Count Fair 2022 Cheer Competition Results

PeeWee Cheer Winner: Ansonia, 2nd Place: Darke County Elite. PeeWee Dance 1st Place: UC Stateliners, 2nd Place: Ansonia, 3rd Place Darke County Elite. High School Dance 1st place: Ansonia Hip-Hop, 2nd Place: Ansonia Pom, 3rd Place: Franklin Monroe. Jr High Dance 1st: Arcanum, 2nd Place: Mississinawa Valley, 3rd Place: Ansonia.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer

EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton937.com

City of Dayton Announces Broadband Investment

Today, the City of Dayton announced it is making an investment of over $200,000 to begin breaking down the digital divide in Dayton neighborhoods. The initial project, a fiber inventory, is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money granted to the City in 2021.
DAYTON, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

‘Pocahontas’ actress arrested in Xenia

XENIA — The actress who lended her voice to Pocahontas in the Disney animated film was arrested in Xenia Aug. 19. Irene Bedard-Wilson, who voiced the titular character in 1995 and for a 1998 follow-up, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct in the 20 block of East Main Street after Xenia police officers observed two females arguing shortly before 3 p.m, according to a police records.
XENIA, OH

