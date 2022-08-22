Read full article on original website
Some Dayton Public Schools bus service issues with charter school are resolved, principal says
DAYTON — Complaints about the Dayton Public Schools bus service involving late arrivals and pickups have been mostly resolved, parents and administrators at Horizon Science Academy, a charter school in Dayton, said Wednesday, but now more issues are cropping up. Concerns about what time buses deliver students to the...
Sidney Daily News
Senior Center celebrates 25 years
SIDNEY—The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County has been a large part of the community since its doors opened on Sept. 2, 1997. Originally, the Senior Center shared the building with the Gateway Arts Council, until 2005, and with only 131 members when the doors opened, the center started out small. After only six months, their membership grew to 500-plus members.
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
WLWT 5
Former student speaks at Lakota School Board meeting following incident with member
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota School Board revised its’ policy on school visitors at a meeting Monday night. It’s the same policy that the district said school board member, Darbi Boddy, violated earlier this year. Security footage showed Boddy entering the Liberty Early Childhood Center and...
‘All clear’ given after threat at Franklin City Schools campus; Investigation ongoing
FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are investigating a threat which prompted an evacuation of the Franklin High School/Franklin Junior High School campus Tuesday morning. A bomb threat was called in for the campus just before 8:40 a.m., according to district officials. Students and staff were then evacuated from the campus...
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
Eaton Register Herald
Derby Days held in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s Derby Days brought traditional festival fun back to the village last Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13. The three days of family fun began Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull and other events, including a talent contest. Friday night, Aug. 12, brought Motorcycle Bike...
dayton.com
Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives
After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business. “We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”
countynewsonline.org
Shared Harvest Food Distributions return to Darke County
ANSONIA, OH — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, Ansonia Local Schools, and Darke County United Way, return to Darke County with their “drive-thru” food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools, Wednesday, August 31st from 4:30-6:30 PM. This is the first day of school for Ansonia therefore we ask participants to line up after 4:00 p.m. and to be aware of students and buses.
I-TEAM: Huber Heights school officials use COVID relief funds for trips, nearly $500 dinner
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Schools said they received a total of $18.8 million dollars in federal COVID relief money. A new investigative report from the Dayton Daily News focuses on how the district spent $36,000 of that money. The DDN said the district spent the money on...
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
dayton.com
Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District
A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton officials cite 'remarkable' early successes by sending mediators, not police, to some 911 calls
DAYTON, Ohio — When the City of Dayton launched its Mediation Response Unit this spring, the goal was twofold: Cut down on unnecessary police interventions and provide residents with direct and immediate access to services they need. Now, several months into the pilot program, the city has dispatched the...
WSYX ABC6
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
Daily Advocate
Darke Count Fair 2022 Cheer Competition Results
PeeWee Cheer Winner: Ansonia, 2nd Place: Darke County Elite. PeeWee Dance 1st Place: UC Stateliners, 2nd Place: Ansonia, 3rd Place Darke County Elite. High School Dance 1st place: Ansonia Hip-Hop, 2nd Place: Ansonia Pom, 3rd Place: Franklin Monroe. Jr High Dance 1st: Arcanum, 2nd Place: Mississinawa Valley, 3rd Place: Ansonia.
WLWT 5
Warren County issues an emergency road closure in front of Five Points Elementary School
FIVE POINTS, Ohio — Warren County Engineers announced an emergency road closure in Clearcreek Township on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lytle-Five Points Road is closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive, effective immediately. The closure is in front of Five Points Elementary School in between the...
Eaton Register Herald
Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer
EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
dayton937.com
City of Dayton Announces Broadband Investment
Today, the City of Dayton announced it is making an investment of over $200,000 to begin breaking down the digital divide in Dayton neighborhoods. The initial project, a fiber inventory, is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money granted to the City in 2021.
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
Xenia Daily Gazette
‘Pocahontas’ actress arrested in Xenia
XENIA — The actress who lended her voice to Pocahontas in the Disney animated film was arrested in Xenia Aug. 19. Irene Bedard-Wilson, who voiced the titular character in 1995 and for a 1998 follow-up, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct in the 20 block of East Main Street after Xenia police officers observed two females arguing shortly before 3 p.m, according to a police records.
