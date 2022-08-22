The Hall of Fame announcer, Jim Ross called the Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk world title unification match possibly the biggest bout in the history of the company, and he might’ve been right since the pair are arguable the biggest stars on the roster. That’s why it was so puzzling when it was announced that the contest would take place on Dynamite instead of next weekend’s All Out pay-per-view from Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Putting a definite money match that would’ve drawn a buy rate, something that isn’t easy in the modern era, on free TV prompted questions about what was next for the championship. Would MJF return to spoil CM Punk’s chance at the title to set up a grudge match at the pay-per-view? Would there be some type of non-finish to set up a gimmick match between Punk and Moxley at All Out?

