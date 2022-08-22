Read full article on original website
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit
Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
Making the Right Call in WWE and AEW
Sometimes, booking a Hometown Hero to win a match is the right call. It was in July of 2011 when WWE put the belt on CM Punk by having him defeat John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Punk’s Hometown on Chicago. Although I think there...
Details on What Was Said During “Mandatory” Backstage Meeting Prior to AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, top stars in AEW are said to be involved in “a ton of backstage drama.”. Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting, and AEW President Tony Khan was said to be “fired up” about it, according to Fightful Select. Khan discussed the company’s plans to grow the talent relations and development team, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
WWE RAW Results – August 22, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 22, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with a brawl between Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins backstage. They break away from officials and spill to the crowd. They run up the steps before spilling back to ringside. Officials try to break them up, but Riddle breaks away. They finally manage to pull the two apart.
Kayla Braxton Fires Back at Former WWE Star Who Mocked Her for Coming Out
WWE announcer Kayla Braxton responded on Twitter to a former co-worker who had made fun of her for coming out last year. “A little over a year ago, I came out publicly about my sexuality. (For those who are just tuning in, I like both) Around the time I came out, a former coworker who’s also gay, made jokes about my revelation. Anyway – he’s now the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ.”
Will Triple H Rejuvenate WWE?
We’ve seen a change of pace in the action on Raw in recent weeks, including the brawl that opened the show on last night’s episode where Seth Rollins and Riddle fought through the crowd. It seems like there’s a specific effort among the current regime to break the patterns that were the subject of criticism in the past. Ultimately, much of the WWE landscape hasn’t rebounded from the slump of the pandemic era. Viewership under two million watching at home, unthinkable in a previous generation, became the standard number that is expected from the Monday night show. To put it in perspective, during the dying days of WCW, albeit during the latter stages of a boom period in the business, Turner broadcasts often generated a 2.6 number, significantly ahead of Raw’s 1.9 in recent weeks.
What CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Said About AEW
The Hall of Fame announcer, Jim Ross called the Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk world title unification match possibly the biggest bout in the history of the company, and he might’ve been right since the pair are arguable the biggest stars on the roster. That’s why it was so puzzling when it was announced that the contest would take place on Dynamite instead of next weekend’s All Out pay-per-view from Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Putting a definite money match that would’ve drawn a buy rate, something that isn’t easy in the modern era, on free TV prompted questions about what was next for the championship. Would MJF return to spoil CM Punk’s chance at the title to set up a grudge match at the pay-per-view? Would there be some type of non-finish to set up a gimmick match between Punk and Moxley at All Out?
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * A brawl with Seth Rollins and Riddle is scheduled to kick off...
Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
Jon Moxley Defeats CM Punk to Become the Unified AEW World Champion
Jon Moxley won a short lived match against CM Punk tonight on AEW Dynamite to win the Undisputed AEW World Championship. Punk appeared to have suffered an injury to the foot that had previously undergone surgical repair just minutes into the match. Moxley launched an attack, landing two Death Riders to pin Punk and unify the titles. As Moxley celebrated his title victory, medical personnel were sent out to treat Punk.
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
Kamille Comments On Not Being Mentioned In Debates About Top Women’s Wrestling Stars
Kamille recently spoke with Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling for an interview. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her year-long run as NWA Women’s Champion, not being in the debate about top women’s champions in the business. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Spoilers: NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed Taping Results from 8/21/22
NJPW held its Fighting Spirit Unleashed TV tapings in Los Angeles, CA. These matches will air on future episodes of Strong. Here are full spoilers:. Bullet Club’s Jay White, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo & Chase Owens defeated KUSHIDA, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Taylor Rust. Taiji Ishimori defeated Alan Angels.
Another Possible Spoiler for Big Angle on WWE RAW
On tonight’s RAW from Toronto, WWE reportedly has plans for an angle involving the “riot police.”. According to Fightful Select, several extras were already scheduled as of Sunday night for a RAW angle that would involve riot police. Although it has not been confirmed, it is anticipated that this will have something to do with the ongoing Dexter Lumis “invasion” angle.
Another Integral Figure Reportedly Returning to WWE
According to reports, Ryan Katz will return to WWE. Katz is expected to return to work for the company, if he hasn’t already, according to Fightful Select, who also notes that WWE has expressed interest in bringing Katz back into the fold. Katz was one of the staff members...
Trevor Murdoch Explains Why Triple H Won’t Hot-Shot Storylines In WWE
Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Fightful for an interview promoting the upcoming NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view. While talking with the website, the wrestling veteran spoke about Paul “Triple H” Levesque taking over WWE creative, as well as how he believes “The Game” won’t hot-shot ideas, instead opting to plan out stories long-term to maximize affect.
Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk Calling Out Adam Page for an AEW World Title Match
As PWMania.com previously reported, “nobody knew” that CM Punk would challenge “Hangman” Adam Page to a rematch for the AEW world championship on August 17, 2022’s Dynamite. CM Punk allegedly called Page out as a “receipt” for something Page allegedly said in a promo for the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV.
Thunder Rosa Pulled From AEW All Out Due to Injury, Interim Champion to Be Crowned
Thunder Rosa revealed that she is injured and won’t be able to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. Although the nature of Rosa’s injury was not brought to light, there had been rumors about her working while injured for months. A four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida will take place at AEW All Out to determine the interim AEW World Champion.
