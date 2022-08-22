Packard cars were among the most iconic American automobiles ever made—and there’s a beautiful Dayton museum devoted to them. Learn more about it here!. If there’s one auto brand that you won’t see very often on the road anymore, it’s Packard. These cars were an American classic that for a time were so popular that they outsold Cadillacs. Packard was a Detroit-based automaker that was founded by James Ward Packard, brother William Packard, and a partner, George Lewis Weiss in 1899. Originally, the trio founded Packard in Warren, Ohio—and their first car was built there on November 6, 1899.

