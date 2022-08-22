ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

ancestralfindings.com

The Iconic Packard Automobiles and America’s Packard Museum

Packard cars were among the most iconic American automobiles ever made—and there’s a beautiful Dayton museum devoted to them. Learn more about it here!. If there’s one auto brand that you won’t see very often on the road anymore, it’s Packard. These cars were an American classic that for a time were so popular that they outsold Cadillacs. Packard was a Detroit-based automaker that was founded by James Ward Packard, brother William Packard, and a partner, George Lewis Weiss in 1899. Originally, the trio founded Packard in Warren, Ohio—and their first car was built there on November 6, 1899.
DAYTON, OH
Government Technology

Are We Ever Going to Have Air Taxis and Flying Cars?

(TNS) — The National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum opened Monday afternoon in Springfield, with leaders of original equipment manufacturers and government gathering to explore how the Miami Valley continues to be a center of gravity for an industry that the state projects will employ 111,000 Ohioans by 2045.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Gazette

XENIA — Tickets are still available for the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Recognition Day Luncheon, set for Sept. 24. During the lunch — which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Walnut Grove Country Club — five will be inducted into the hall: Marsha Bayless, Dr. Teresa Bondurant, Patricia Phillips, Jean Dungy Shoates, and Hope Taft.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton

Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
dayton937.com

City of Dayton Announces Broadband Investment

Today, the City of Dayton announced it is making an investment of over $200,000 to begin breaking down the digital divide in Dayton neighborhoods. The initial project, a fiber inventory, is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money granted to the City in 2021.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District

A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio needs 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state’s capital, announced by Intel earlier […]
Eaton Register Herald

Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer

EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

7,000 construction workers are needed for Ohio's largest economic development project

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio - Ohio's largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state's...
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]

