5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!
ancestralfindings.com
The Iconic Packard Automobiles and America’s Packard Museum
Packard cars were among the most iconic American automobiles ever made—and there’s a beautiful Dayton museum devoted to them. Learn more about it here!. If there’s one auto brand that you won’t see very often on the road anymore, it’s Packard. These cars were an American classic that for a time were so popular that they outsold Cadillacs. Packard was a Detroit-based automaker that was founded by James Ward Packard, brother William Packard, and a partner, George Lewis Weiss in 1899. Originally, the trio founded Packard in Warren, Ohio—and their first car was built there on November 6, 1899.
Government Technology
Are We Ever Going to Have Air Taxis and Flying Cars?
(TNS) — The National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum opened Monday afternoon in Springfield, with leaders of original equipment manufacturers and government gathering to explore how the Miami Valley continues to be a center of gravity for an industry that the state projects will employ 111,000 Ohioans by 2045.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia Gazette
XENIA — Tickets are still available for the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Recognition Day Luncheon, set for Sept. 24. During the lunch — which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Walnut Grove Country Club — five will be inducted into the hall: Marsha Bayless, Dr. Teresa Bondurant, Patricia Phillips, Jean Dungy Shoates, and Hope Taft.
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
Dayton-area entrepreneur, philanthropist Roger Glass, 80, has died
DAYTON — Dayton-area entrepreneur and philanthropist Roger Glass, the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza, died Wednesday at hospice. He was 80 years old. News Center 7 anchor James Brown was able to confirm word of Glass’s death through one of the restaurants and two other sources who were close to Glass,
dayton937.com
City of Dayton Announces Broadband Investment
Today, the City of Dayton announced it is making an investment of over $200,000 to begin breaking down the digital divide in Dayton neighborhoods. The initial project, a fiber inventory, is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money granted to the City in 2021.
‘Dad, we did it!’; Woman competes in memory of late father at U.S. Women’s Senior Open
KETTERING — After the passing of her father, a woman is experiencing the dream they shared as a reality. Christine Lindsey said her dad helped her fall in love with golf. “He got me started playing golf when I was 8 years old” Lindsey said. She admits, it...
dayton.com
Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District
A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
Ohio needs 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state’s capital, announced by Intel earlier […]
Eaton Register Herald
Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer
EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
wvxu.org
Springfield, already a hub for flying car research, breaks ground on Advanced Air Mobility Center
The $6 million government infrastructure grant the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport got for the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is expected to propel it into the future. On Tuesday, lawmakers, the Air Force, and the State of Ohio will break ground on the building which will support the expanding...
Overdose Awareness Day: Free Narcan kits to be distributed in Dayton
ADAMHS and Project DAWN will offer free training on how to use Narcan to the first 25 people who come to the ADAMHS tent on RiverScape between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in conjunction with the RiverScape Lunchtime Summer Concert Series. Each participant in the training will receive a free Narcan kit.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton officials cite 'remarkable' early successes by sending mediators, not police, to some 911 calls
DAYTON, Ohio — When the City of Dayton launched its Mediation Response Unit this spring, the goal was twofold: Cut down on unnecessary police interventions and provide residents with direct and immediate access to services they need. Now, several months into the pilot program, the city has dispatched the...
Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
How Kettering native Rob Dyrdek made it big starting with a Christmas skateboard
Rob Dyrdek, a skateboarding legend and venture capitalist, has continued to expand his popularity and business endeavors over the years. His growth to that fame started in Kettering. Growing up here , Dyrdek played baseball and soccer and tried karate. When he was 11, he got a skateboard for Christmas....
