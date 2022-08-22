Read full article on original website
Some Dayton Public Schools bus service issues with charter school are resolved, principal says
DAYTON — Complaints about the Dayton Public Schools bus service involving late arrivals and pickups have been mostly resolved, parents and administrators at Horizon Science Academy, a charter school in Dayton, said Wednesday, but now more issues are cropping up. Concerns about what time buses deliver students to the...
WLWT 5
Former student speaks at Lakota School Board meeting following incident with member
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota School Board revised its’ policy on school visitors at a meeting Monday night. It’s the same policy that the district said school board member, Darbi Boddy, violated earlier this year. Security footage showed Boddy entering the Liberty Early Childhood Center and...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia Gazette
XENIA — Tickets are still available for the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Recognition Day Luncheon, set for Sept. 24. During the lunch — which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Walnut Grove Country Club — five will be inducted into the hall: Marsha Bayless, Dr. Teresa Bondurant, Patricia Phillips, Jean Dungy Shoates, and Hope Taft.
‘All clear’ given after threat at Franklin City Schools campus; Investigation ongoing
FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are investigating a threat which prompted an evacuation of the Franklin High School/Franklin Junior High School campus Tuesday morning. A bomb threat was called in for the campus just before 8:40 a.m., according to district officials. Students and staff were then evacuated from the campus...
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
New Dayton mediation team responds to 400 calls, reduces police call-outs
Since the Dayton Mediation Response Unit (MRU) launched on May 23, the team has responded to 400 non-crime-related calls in the City of Dayton.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton officials cite 'remarkable' early successes by sending mediators, not police, to some 911 calls
DAYTON, Ohio — When the City of Dayton launched its Mediation Response Unit this spring, the goal was twofold: Cut down on unnecessary police interventions and provide residents with direct and immediate access to services they need. Now, several months into the pilot program, the city has dispatched the...
I-TEAM: Huber Heights school officials use COVID relief funds for trips, nearly $500 dinner
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Schools said they received a total of $18.8 million dollars in federal COVID relief money. A new investigative report from the Dayton Daily News focuses on how the district spent $36,000 of that money. The DDN said the district spent the money on...
wvxu.org
What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio
Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
dayton937.com
City of Dayton Announces Broadband Investment
Today, the City of Dayton announced it is making an investment of over $200,000 to begin breaking down the digital divide in Dayton neighborhoods. The initial project, a fiber inventory, is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money granted to the City in 2021.
Fox 19
School shooting threat in Fairfield, suspects arrested
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students were arrested for threatening on social media to cause a school shooting on Aug. 23, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The social media post indicated that the school shooting would occur on Tuesday, but did not mention which school, Fairfield Police Chief Stephen Maynard said.
Record-Herald
Changes made at treasurer’s office
It has been almost a year since Penny Patton became the newest Fayette County Treasurer. The county treasurer is responsible for the collection of property. One of the first changes implemented by Patton was changing the office hours from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m – 4 p.m. to allow the treasurer’s office to be in sync with the other offices in their building.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton offers Clear the Shelter specials
One couple who adopted a dog from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton says there was no doubt that “Jeffrey" was the missing piece of their family.
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
WLWT 5
Warren County issues an emergency road closure in front of Five Points Elementary School
FIVE POINTS, Ohio — Warren County Engineers announced an emergency road closure in Clearcreek Township on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lytle-Five Points Road is closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive, effective immediately. The closure is in front of Five Points Elementary School in between the...
Xenia Daily Gazette
‘Pocahontas’ actress arrested in Xenia
XENIA — The actress who lended her voice to Pocahontas in the Disney animated film was arrested in Xenia Aug. 19. Irene Bedard-Wilson, who voiced the titular character in 1995 and for a 1998 follow-up, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct in the 20 block of East Main Street after Xenia police officers observed two females arguing shortly before 3 p.m, according to a police records.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Fox 19
Man who attempted to rape Miami University student heading to prison
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who pleaded guilty to trying to rape a college student was sentenced Monday in Butler County court. Zachary Frankart was first accused of rape and theft but pleaded to a lesser charge of attempted rape in June. Prosecutors say the victim is a...
Eaton Register Herald
Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer
EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
