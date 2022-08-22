It has been almost a year since Penny Patton became the newest Fayette County Treasurer. The county treasurer is responsible for the collection of property. One of the first changes implemented by Patton was changing the office hours from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m – 4 p.m. to allow the treasurer’s office to be in sync with the other offices in their building.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO