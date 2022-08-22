ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Gazette

XENIA — Tickets are still available for the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Recognition Day Luncheon, set for Sept. 24. During the lunch — which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Walnut Grove Country Club — five will be inducted into the hall: Marsha Bayless, Dr. Teresa Bondurant, Patricia Phillips, Jean Dungy Shoates, and Hope Taft.
The Lima News

High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown

LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
LIMA, OH
wvxu.org

What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio

Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
OHIO STATE
dayton937.com

City of Dayton Announces Broadband Investment

Today, the City of Dayton announced it is making an investment of over $200,000 to begin breaking down the digital divide in Dayton neighborhoods. The initial project, a fiber inventory, is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money granted to the City in 2021.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

School shooting threat in Fairfield, suspects arrested

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students were arrested for threatening on social media to cause a school shooting on Aug. 23, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The social media post indicated that the school shooting would occur on Tuesday, but did not mention which school, Fairfield Police Chief Stephen Maynard said.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Record-Herald

Changes made at treasurer’s office

It has been almost a year since Penny Patton became the newest Fayette County Treasurer. The county treasurer is responsible for the collection of property. One of the first changes implemented by Patton was changing the office hours from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m – 4 p.m. to allow the treasurer’s office to be in sync with the other offices in their building.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region

A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
DAYTON, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

‘Pocahontas’ actress arrested in Xenia

XENIA — The actress who lended her voice to Pocahontas in the Disney animated film was arrested in Xenia Aug. 19. Irene Bedard-Wilson, who voiced the titular character in 1995 and for a 1998 follow-up, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct in the 20 block of East Main Street after Xenia police officers observed two females arguing shortly before 3 p.m, according to a police records.
XENIA, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man who attempted to rape Miami University student heading to prison

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who pleaded guilty to trying to rape a college student was sentenced Monday in Butler County court. Zachary Frankart was first accused of rape and theft but pleaded to a lesser charge of attempted rape in June. Prosecutors say the victim is a...
Eaton Register Herald

Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer

EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

