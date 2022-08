Little Rock got some great news on the recruiting front today as they received a verbal commitment from Nasir Bailey (Rich Township, IL), #28 overall in the Class of 2023 and currently ranked fourth in the nation at 138 lbs. Should that ranking amongst his class hold up, or perhaps improve, it would make Bailey the highest ranked recruit to sign with the Trojans in the short history. This afternoon Bailey made his intentions public via social media. Bailey initially was committed to North Carolina.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO