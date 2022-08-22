Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
Former Penguins Prospect Signs with the Flyers Organization
Former Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive signs with the Philadelphia Flyers organization.
NHL
Minnesota Wild at the State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the team will have a booth at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair located in the North End area of the Fairgrounds on the southeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. The 7,500 square foot space will feature Wild merchandise, an interactive street hockey rink open to ages 17 and under and a shooting station open to all ages.
NHL
'He'll prove people wrong': Defying expectations is in Stankoven's DNA
Logan Stankoven took the next step in his career last week. It shouldn't surprise anyone. The Stars' second-round pick in 2021, Stankoven continues to defy critics and set new expectations, and he did that once again in helping Team Canada win the gold medal at the World Junior Championship. Stankoven finished fourth in the tournament in scoring with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, and set up the overtime game-winning goal in the gold medal game.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
Recently, I discussed a few potential players that the Detroit Red Wings should consider targeting from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Another division rival who general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may want to contemplate doing business with is the Boston Bruins. Once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are fully healthy and off long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they will be over the salary cap. Yzerman would be wise to take advantage and target these three Bruins because of it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Max Domi
The Chicago Blackhawks had the busiest offseason in recent memory. They let over nine players go in an attempt to accomplish a total rebuild. But as many players left the club, just as many came in. The organization signed 10 free agents this summer, and with eight of them being brand-new faces to the franchise, our writing team started a “Meet the New Blackhawks” series to get better acquainted with the roster. The next player on the list is arguably the biggest free-agent signing by Chicago, forward Max Domi.
Cards Stacked Against Radim Zohorna to Break Through with the Penguins
Is this Radim Zohorna's last chance to make an impact on the Pittsburgh Penguins?
NHL
Bellemare using NHL European Player Media Tour to grow hockey in France
PARIS -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was understandably the most excited among the 19 players at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Paris on Wednesday. Born in the Paris suburb of Le Blanc-Mesnil, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward normally returns to the City of Lights once a year with his family to visit his sister. But like everyone else, he didn't travel much the past two offseasons because of the coronarius pandemic.
NHL
Three questions facing Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis in first full season as coach, long-term loss of Price among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1....
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Lamoriello Confident in Islanders Ahead of Season
Lou Lamoriello expresses excitement and belief in Islanders after keeping group intact. The New York Islanders took care of some business on Monday, inking a trio of restricted free agents to fresh contracts. Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov each signed a pair of three-year deals, while Kieffer Bellows re-upped for...
NHL
Luke Gane Recaps 21st Duck Experience
Luke Gane still wants to make sure this isn't all one big joke. Nearly a year after finding out he would become the next 21st Duck, Gane says it all still feels surreal and a more than a little too good to be true. With submissions now open for the...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Prospects Report: Checking in on Farm System Depth
As you know, the Red Wings prospect pool is remarkably deep and full of shining talents. The big European names are typically Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder, Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, and Albert Johansson. Looking at North America, there’s Sebastian Cossa and Carter Mazur. However, these names don’t even make a dent in the list of prospects that give this organization so much depth.
NHL
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Zegras to Appear on Cover of EA Sports NHL 23
Game to feature "alley-oop" flip pass based on viral moment Zegras created last season. The Ducks and EA Sports announced today that center Trevor Zegras and Canadian professional hockey and women's national team member Sarah Nurse as the two cover athletes for EA SPORTS NHL 23. Zegras becomes the first Anaheim Duck player to feature on the cover of NHL.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Who Are the Most Overrated Ahead of 2022-23
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is unlikely to play this 2022-23 season, making a playoff appearance almost an impossibility. In turn, the priorities of the Habs, who were rebuilding after a last-place finish, must be adjusted, especially in the eyes of those who anticipated the Canadiens turning things around immediately. It’s just not going to happen without the face of the franchise.
NHL
Andrew Brewer Named Utica Assistant Coach | RELEASE
Brewer joins Kevin Dineen's staff after Sergei Brylin promoted to NHL. The New Jersey Devils today announced it has named Andrew Brewer as an Assistant Coach of the Utica Comets, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Brewer replaces the vacancy left by recently promoted New Jersey Devils Assistant Coach Sergei Brylin. He joins Assistant Coach Ryan Parent and Goaltending Coach Brian Eklund in filling out Comets' Head Coach Kevin Dineen's staff. The announcement was made by Devils Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager & Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.
NHL
Canes Name Sheahan Wolves Head Coach
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has hired Brock Sheahan as Head Coach of the Chicago Wolves. "Brock led the Chicago Steel to a Clark Cup and two Anderson Cups in just three seasons, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
SOCIAL BUZZ - 22.08.22
When making such a critical life decision, it's important to do your homework. "They were raving about Calgary at every opportunity," the newest Flame said of his former Avalanche teammates, Cale Makar and Logan O'Connor. "And rightfully so." Just last week, you may recall the pair speeding down the Bow...
NHL
Pyyhtia's incredible finish to season has Blue Jackets excited
Mikael Pyyhtia had six goals in the first five months of the season a year ago with TPS in Finland. He then had 15 goals over 20 games in the last two months, then eight goals and 13 points in 18 playoff games as he helped the squad get all the way to the Liiga final.
NHL
Marchenko has chance to make Blue Jackets after playing in KHL
COLUMBUS -- If Kirill Marchenko follows the paths of Elvis Merzlikins and Vladislav Gavrikov, it could be worth the wait for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old forward prospect arrived from Russia in early July and will vie for a roster spot more than four years after Columbus chose him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Comments / 0