Stastny's Experience, Versatility Adds Another Threat To Canes' Attack
RALEIGH, NC. - Paul Stastny may not have known that his new team had an outdoor game on their schedule this upcoming year, but he was well-educated in how the Carolina Hurricanes' season ended the past few years. "I can recall they've been pretty close to winning. [They] lose out...
Minnesota Wild at the State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the team will have a booth at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair located in the North End area of the Fairgrounds on the southeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. The 7,500 square foot space will feature Wild merchandise, an interactive street hockey rink open to ages 17 and under and a shooting station open to all ages.
'He'll prove people wrong': Defying expectations is in Stankoven's DNA
Logan Stankoven took the next step in his career last week. It shouldn't surprise anyone. The Stars' second-round pick in 2021, Stankoven continues to defy critics and set new expectations, and he did that once again in helping Team Canada win the gold medal at the World Junior Championship. Stankoven finished fourth in the tournament in scoring with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, and set up the overtime game-winning goal in the gold medal game.
Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings
The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
Will heart of Stars defense keep beating without longtime partner?
With Klingberg departed to Anaheim in free agency, Lindell could see an opportunity to excel more offensively. 2021-22 stats: 4 goals, 21 assists, 25 points in 76 games. Contract: Three years remaining at a cap hit of $5.8 million. Performance evaluation. Lindell is the heart of the Stars' defensive game....
Bellemare using NHL European Player Media Tour to grow hockey in France
PARIS -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was understandably the most excited among the 19 players at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Paris on Wednesday. Born in the Paris suburb of Le Blanc-Mesnil, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward normally returns to the City of Lights once a year with his family to visit his sister. But like everyone else, he didn't travel much the past two offseasons because of the coronarius pandemic.
New coaching staff could be just what Kiviranta needs to rebound
Dallas' 2020 postseason hero looks to make this season a fresh start and put a tough campaign in the rear-view mirror. 2021-22 stats: 1 goals 5 assists, 7 points in 56 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $1.05 million. Performance evaluation. Kiviranta saw a big step...
Three questions facing New Jersey Devils
Blackwood's ability to bounce back in goal among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the New Jersey Devils. [Devils 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is the goalie situation...
Lamoriello Confident in Islanders Ahead of Season
Lou Lamoriello expresses excitement and belief in Islanders after keeping group intact. The New York Islanders took care of some business on Monday, inking a trio of restricted free agents to fresh contracts. Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov each signed a pair of three-year deals, while Kieffer Bellows re-upped for...
Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'
After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
Kessel signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Golden Knights
34-year-old forward had 52 points last season, has played 982 consecutive games. Phil Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent. He had 52 points (eight goals, 44 assists) in 82 games for the Arizona Coyotes...
Predators Assign Joakim Kemell to Finnish Liiga's JYP
Forward Signed Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract with Nashville in July. Nashville, Tenn. (August 22, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Joakim Kemell to the Finnish Liiga's JYP from the Finland National Junior Team. Kemell, 18 (4/27/04), was selected...
"Save The Caps" Was Caps' Greatest Save
When it comes to great saves in Washington Capitals history, Braden Holtby's paddle stop on Vegas' Alex Tuch in the waning minutes of Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final stands head and shoulders above them all. But Holtby's distinction is limited to saves on the ice. Forty years ago this summer, a collaborative "save" was executed here in the greater DMV, one that kept the Caps from folding or merging or moving to another city, and ultimately setting the table for Holtby's heroics some three and a half decades down the road.
Top prospects for Nashville Predators
Goalie Askarov set to play in AHL; Kemell to continue development in Finland. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview |...
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
Red Wings Prospects Report: Checking in on Farm System Depth
As you know, the Red Wings prospect pool is remarkably deep and full of shining talents. The big European names are typically Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder, Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, and Albert Johansson. Looking at North America, there’s Sebastian Cossa and Carter Mazur. However, these names don’t even make a dent in the list of prospects that give this organization so much depth.
Islanders Sign Four Players
Dennis Cholowski, Arnaud Durandeau, Hudson Fasching and Paul LaDue sign two-way contracts. The New York Islanders announced today that Dennis Cholowski, Arnaud Durandeau and Paul LaDue have signed two-year, two-way contracts and forward Hudson Fasching has signed a one-year, two-way contract. Cholowski, 24, played the majority of the 2021-22 season...
Lawless: Kessel Still Has Much to Offer with Golden Knights
Vegas signed two-time Stanley Cup Champion to one-year deal. Playing for a losing team can turn a star into a forgotten man. But a lack of celebrity doesn't always equate into a lack of ability. Phil Kessel might have found himself on a milk carton during his time in Arizona but mostly because of an organizational choice to bottom out and begin a rebuild. The man can still play, and now once again surrounded by elite players in Vegas, he'll have an opportunity to not only shine but more importantly win.
Romanov Ready to Go with Islanders
Alexander Romanov is itching to start season after being acquired by Islanders. Alexander Romanov is ready to go. The 22-year-old defenseman has already arrived on Long Island and eager to get his season started after being acquired by the Islanders during a draft day trade in July and inking a three-year deal on Monday.
Sand artist immortalizes Ben Stelter in newest piece
Toronto artist does unique work, says Oilers superfan 'had such power'. James Sun is an artist who uses "sand to immortalize iconic moments" and Ben Stelter was just that: An icon. Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan, died on Aug. 9 at age 6 after a year-and-a-half battle with glioblastoma, a...
