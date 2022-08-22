Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Take your grilled cheese experience up a notch
No matter your age, there’s nothing quite like an ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich, and now there’s a new spot in Detroit that’s taking your traditional grilled cheese experience to a whole new level. Better Half Grilled Cheese is adding some exciting ingredients to up their grilled cheese game.
fox2detroit.com
Sugar Factory brings photo-worthy food and drinks to Downtown Detroit next week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Downtown Detroit's Sugar Factory opens next week in the former Hard Rock Café spot. It's the first Michigan location for the eatery that serves up everything from Flaming HOT Cheetos Burgers to Rainbow Sliders to candy-inspired cocktails, and more. The Sugar Factory is also known...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about the 91st Romeo Peach Festival
ROMEO, Mich. – The Romeo Peach Festival will take place on Labor Day Weekend for the 91st year. This is the second oldest festival in Michigan and has been a tradition for many. Madison Janabet is the 2022 Michigan Peach Queen. Janabet, 19, is a 2021 graduate of Romeo...
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
Detroit News
Tickets to see 'Van Gogh in America' at the DIA go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 30
The rare chance to see some of the most famous works by one of history's most well-known painters is upon us. The collection — which features "Starry Night," "The Bedroom," "Portrait of Postman Roulin" and nearly 70 others — is at the Detroit Institute of Arts Oct. 2-Jan. 22.
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
fox2detroit.com
Restaurant owner says video claiming she spit in food is being used for extortion
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A video alleging a restaurant cook spitting into a pot of food is making the rounds online, but the owners of the business say that they are being extorted because of it. The person who recorded it, shared the clip on social media claiming the cook...
Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song
The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
candgnews.com
Art and Apples Festival moves ‘full speed ahead’ for 56th year
ROCHESTER — The Art and Apples Festival will return to Rochester next month, signaling to locals that fall is near. Now in its 56th year, the three-day festival of fine arts will once again bring art enthusiasts of all ages to Rochester Municipal Park, which will transform into one of the nation’s largest juried fine art festivals Sept. 9-11.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Hours Dining and Drinking in Detroit’s Eastern Market
There’s something enchanting about experiencing the rich, vibrant sights and smells of freshly-picked produce, floral arrangements, homemade bread, artisans selling colorful clothing, incense, and soaps, and more at Eastern Market on a sunny summer Saturday. For more than a century, farmers, grocers, butchers, and trinket sellers have been working the blocks around Riopelle and Rivard from the earliest dawn light, when the clatter of vegetable and fruit cases being unloaded is punctuated by the barks of the vendors setting up their booths.
Cass Tech student Charisse Woods defeats chess grandmaster Maurice Ashley
It's not every day that a group of kids gets to meet royalty. But, sometimes, like magic, they appear. Such was the case for the nearly 50 young people — all chess players — and the adults who accompanied them, just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, as they milled about with eager anticipation inside...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Nonprofit to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to Detroit families in need; Sparkle Network to host homecoming dress sale
Commerce Township-based Higher Hopes! is partnering with Famous Dave’s and Applebaum Family Philanthropy to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to 1,000 Detroit families with children in the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership Program, according to a press release. The kits which will be distributed at an event Sept. 2,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit artist Gmac Cash raps new song about Belle Isle 'giant slide'
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Jokes about Belle Isle's giant slide and the supposed danger it brought to its riders upon reopening last weekend have now been written into a local Detroit rapper's latest song. With video showing riders bouncing along the slide's many grooves, rapper Gmac Cash who is known...
New Natural Salon, Good Hair Bar, Opens in Livonia
Livonia gets a new natural hair salon opening this week called Good Hair Bar and founded by the owner of Naturalicious hair brand. The post New Natural Salon, Good Hair Bar, Opens in Livonia appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Duke, Waldo, maybe Cooper? Livonia PD seeks name for its newest K-9 recruit
The Livonia Police Department is seeking the public's help in selecting a name for its newest recruit. Few details were shared by police about the K-9 cadet, but the department is leaving a voting form open through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Through a Google Form, residents can vote online for either:
CAR AND DRIVER
The Coolest Cars We Saw at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
While the ultra-wealthy are mingling on the manicured green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links for the Concours d'Elegance that wraps up Monterey Car Week, sipping champagne and admiring gleaming prewar beauties, another huge car show is happening 2500 miles away with an entirely different vibe. The Woodward Dream Cruise sees thousands of enthusiasts descend on one of Detroit's main strips, Woodward Avenue, to show off their rides. Spectators set up lawn chairs to watch the parade roll past, sipping beers and chowing down on barbecue as the drivers rev their engines and occasionally engage in burnouts when they think the cops stationed along the boulevard aren't looking. A diverse array of vehicles shows up, from classic muscle cars to modern exotics and modified trucks, and everything in between. Here's a selection of some of the coolest vehicles we spotted at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than six acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is...
Arab American News
“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation
DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
