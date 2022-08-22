The 626 Night Market Comes to Santa Monica, Featuring Kim Chi, Bomb Squid, Stinky Tofu and other Asian Fusion Cuisine

Read full article on original website
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the only place you can get a Pumpkin Latte right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
Paradise Dynasty Replacing Din Tai Fung in The Americana at Brand
The restaurant will feature space for a smaller outpost of Le Shrimp Noodle Bar
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
The Beloved Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Returns To L.A.’s Chinatown After Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
southpasadenareview.com
Barkley Offers Steak With a Sizzle on the Side
The Barkley Restaurant and Bar in South Pasadena is a place where you can dance, listen to jazz or maybe, if you’re a musician, join in with a band. The restaurant has “always been a steakhouse since 1951,” owner Daniel de la Torre said, adding it was called Crossbow for many years.
roadfood.com
7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland
Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
randomlengthsnews.com
Barbara Morrison Square To Be Unveiled at Leimert Park Jazz Festival
On the occasion of her 73rd birthday, this DCA festival commission commemorates the late Barbara Morrison, international empress of jazz and blues, community activist, educator and entrepreneur, with the unveiling of Barbara Morrison Square at 43rd and Degnan, officiated by the 10th District Council Office. The day-long line up of...
KEYT
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
Eater
Some Big South LA Names Helped Reopen a Sofi-Adjacent Inglewood Bar
In early August, Champ City Bar & Lounge shut down. The Inglewood bar’s status was shrouded in mystery until it reopened on August 9 with a handful of prominent restaurant owners from South LA’s restaurant community. That group includes Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell, who signed on to breathe some new life into the neighborhood bar that opened in February 2020.
Santa Clarita Radio
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For September 2022
Before we get to our usual rundown of museum freebies for the month to come, there are couple of quick call-outs I want to highlight. First, Griffith Observatory recently expanded their open hours to four days a week, now Thursday to Sunday. No word on when they might be returning some of their previous free in-person programming (All Space Considered, sunset hikes, etc…), but hopefully soon. In any case, it’s just good to see increased access to one of my favorite places in Los Angeles.
Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?
Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
tourcounsel.com
The Luxurious Malibu Beach in California
Malibu Beach is one of the most beautiful areas to visit when we talk about coastal areas of the United States, and it is something that can be seen as we enter the highway that runs along the coast. It's no wonder so many people love this part of Los Angeles County, which is surrounded by the Santa Monica Mountains. There are more than 30 kilometers of beach, blue waters and beautiful scenery.
SheKnows
Mario Lopez Is Hoping His Gorgeous Glendale Estate Will Sell for a Record-Breaking $6.5 Million
Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
