On Saturday, August 27th, 2022 (30 Av 5782), Iris Webber will be called to the Torah as B’nai Mitzvah at Congregation Har HaShem. Lily and Eli will read from Parashat Re’eh. Boulder Jewish News encourages Bar and Bat Mitzvah students to submit their d’var torah and information about...

BOULDER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO