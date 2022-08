Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase on the first play from scrimmage during the team period of practice. It was a short curl route, but it was just a sign of things to come. Burrow later connected with Chase on the sidelines with Jalen Ramsey in coverage. The star wideout made a one-handed grab and was able to get both feet down in bounds.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO