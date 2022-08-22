Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
PASTRNAK REVEALS WHAT COULD KEEP HIM IN BOSTON LONG-TERM
David Pastrnak has been the subject of contract-extension rumors, as well as trade rumors over the past year or so, and with good reason. The elite winger has showcased his ability to be a vital piece on a contending team. The Boston Bruins have been a long-time perennial contender for the Stanley Cup, but it appears that window is closing.
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Sammy Blais to Step up This Season
The New York Rangers lost a big piece of their team when they traded Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Blais tore his ACL when P.K. Subban clipped his skate in a game in November and he ended up missing the rest of the season.
NHL
'He'll prove people wrong': Defying expectations is in Stankoven's DNA
Logan Stankoven took the next step in his career last week. It shouldn't surprise anyone. The Stars' second-round pick in 2021, Stankoven continues to defy critics and set new expectations, and he did that once again in helping Team Canada win the gold medal at the World Junior Championship. Stankoven finished fourth in the tournament in scoring with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, and set up the overtime game-winning goal in the gold medal game.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
Recently, I discussed a few potential players that the Detroit Red Wings should consider targeting from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Another division rival who general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may want to contemplate doing business with is the Boston Bruins. Once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are fully healthy and off long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they will be over the salary cap. Yzerman would be wise to take advantage and target these three Bruins because of it.
NHL
Three questions facing Nashville Predators
Saros' workload, who will fill top-six role among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Nashville Predators. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who will fill...
NHL
WEEGAR EAGER TO GET GOING
'I'm looking forward to a great opportunity here with Calgary'. MacKenzie Weegar will be a full-time Alberta resident in a few short weeks, but the pull to see his new city drew him to book a weekend whirl out west. "It's a loose little vacation, you could say, coming down...
NHL
Preds News & Notes - Forsberg, Saros, Kemell Bring Summer Sizzle
It may be the offseason, but there's still plenty going on in Smashville. In case you missed any of the latest news, here are some highlights from the past few weeks:. Perhaps the biggest news of the month is last week's announcement that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when they were held in Vancouver. Smashville shone in the hockey spotlight with the 2022 Stadium Series, and next year's events promise to be just as exciting and impactful for the Music City.
NHL
Minnesota Wild at the State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the team will have a booth at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair located in the North End area of the Fairgrounds on the southeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. The 7,500 square foot space will feature Wild merchandise, an interactive street hockey rink open to ages 17 and under and a shooting station open to all ages.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals Plans for Team’s Top-6
The hours keep ticking by. In less than 50 days, the Boston Bruins will be playing a meaningful game as they open up their season against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. Missing from that lineup will be mainstays Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy, along with Matt Grzelcyk. As fans have looked towards opening night, questions have surrounded about how the Bruins’ lines will look under new head coach, Jim Montgomery.
NHL
New coaching staff could be just what Kiviranta needs to rebound
Dallas' 2020 postseason hero looks to make this season a fresh start and put a tough campaign in the rear-view mirror. 2021-22 stats: 1 goals 5 assists, 7 points in 56 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $1.05 million. Performance evaluation. Kiviranta saw a big step...
NHL
Bellemare using NHL European Player Media Tour to grow hockey in France
PARIS -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was understandably the most excited among the 19 players at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Paris on Wednesday. Born in the Paris suburb of Le Blanc-Mesnil, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward normally returns to the City of Lights once a year with his family to visit his sister. But like everyone else, he didn't travel much the past two offseasons because of the coronarius pandemic.
NHL
State Your Case: Can Golden Knights make playoffs this season?
NHL.com writers debate whether Vegas will overcome inexperienced goaltending to reach postseason. The Vegas Golden Knights missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in their five seasons in the NHL, finishing three points out of the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference last season.
Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Mike Vellucci
Via a team release this morning, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team has re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension. Vellucci, 56, is an extremely experienced and decorated coach and manager across the AHL and OHL. He served as the GM and head...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
NHL
Top prospects for Nashville Predators
Goalie Askarov set to play in AHL; Kemell to continue development in Finland. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Texier won't play for Blue Jackets this season
Forward dealing with 'personal issues and challenges'. Alexandre Texier will not play for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. The Blue Jackets said the decision was made per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. Texier, a 22-year-old forward, has one season...
NHL
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2022-23
Caufield, Suzuki thrived following coaching change; Dach could be breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Montreal Canadiens. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Islanders Sign Four Players
Dennis Cholowski, Arnaud Durandeau, Hudson Fasching and Paul LaDue sign two-way contracts. The New York Islanders announced today that Dennis Cholowski, Arnaud Durandeau and Paul LaDue have signed two-year, two-way contracts and forward Hudson Fasching has signed a one-year, two-way contract. Cholowski, 24, played the majority of the 2021-22 season...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Prospects Report: Checking in on Farm System Depth
As you know, the Red Wings prospect pool is remarkably deep and full of shining talents. The big European names are typically Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder, Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, and Albert Johansson. Looking at North America, there’s Sebastian Cossa and Carter Mazur. However, these names don’t even make a dent in the list of prospects that give this organization so much depth.
NHL
Lawless: Kessel Still Has Much to Offer with Golden Knights
Vegas signed two-time Stanley Cup Champion to one-year deal. Playing for a losing team can turn a star into a forgotten man. But a lack of celebrity doesn't always equate into a lack of ability. Phil Kessel might have found himself on a milk carton during his time in Arizona but mostly because of an organizational choice to bottom out and begin a rebuild. The man can still play, and now once again surrounded by elite players in Vegas, he'll have an opportunity to not only shine but more importantly win.
